TAMPA — Nine minutes after he finished the handshake line, after all the scoreboard’s digits showed zero and the celebration had begun, Cale Makar tilted his head down and skated away from the cluster of Avalanche players. They had just defeated the Lightning 2-1 to claim the Stanley Cup. Makar had already pulled the gray and white championship hat over his head.

TAMPA, FL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO