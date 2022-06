LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an active shooter situation, the owner of Lone Star Shooting Sports, Thomas Larson, advises you to go the other way, not toward the shooter. “What you need to do is go the opposite way,” Larson said. “That gun is to get you home, it’s not to get in a gunfight with. If you get the opportunity to shoot the active shooter, great, but I wouldn’t go forward to it I would go the opposite direction and try to get out of there, go home to your family.”

