Benefit concert for our American heroes

University of Utah adjunct professor in Family Studies and founder of 10 Minutes Together, Alisa Van Langeveld came to Good Things Utah to share why boredom in kids can be advantageous. She has a PhD in Marriage, Family & Human Development and also serves as a city council member for The City of North Salt Lake. Van Langeveld believes boredom is a good thing as it delays gratification which is a great skill for people to have, especially children as they can take it with them as they grow older. It is important to not treat boredom as a negative thing since it can have children put matters into their own hands with problem solving and being an agent of action in their own lives. Van Langeveld says if we try to fix the problem of our children’s boredom, they will not develop the necessary skills of fixing the problem themselves.

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO