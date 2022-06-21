ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakley, UT

Benefit concert for our American heroes

By Nicea DeGering, GTU Staff
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual benefit concert for American heroes is back. Kerbee Leavitt-Atkinson and Kandi Sauter joined us today to give all the...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

How to raise and release your own butterflies this season!

(Good Things Utah) Our favorite garden center here in Salt Lake City since 1955, Millcreek Gardens offers more than just gorgeous plants, flowers, and herbs — they also offer visitors the chance to raise butterflies!. In partnership with Riverbottom Butterflies, the brightly-colored nursery gets even brighter with their signature...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Helping your child through boredom

University of Utah adjunct professor in Family Studies and founder of 10 Minutes Together, Alisa Van Langeveld came to Good Things Utah to share why boredom in kids can be advantageous. She has a PhD in Marriage, Family & Human Development and also serves as a city council member for The City of North Salt Lake. Van Langeveld believes boredom is a good thing as it delays gratification which is a great skill for people to have, especially children as they can take it with them as they grow older. It is important to not treat boredom as a negative thing since it can have children put matters into their own hands with problem solving and being an agent of action in their own lives. Van Langeveld says if we try to fix the problem of our children’s boredom, they will not develop the necessary skills of fixing the problem themselves.
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

Kearns resident killed in Idaho two-car collision

GEM COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 25 and killed a Utah resident. East Idaho News reports that a 52-year-old woman out of Emmett, Idaho, was traveling northbound on State Highway 16 in a 2017 Jeep Renegade when she crossed the center line and […]
EMMETT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy