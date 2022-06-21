Waukesha Police Department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired call and a car crash on Madison’s South side. MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related. Officers were sent out to the 300 block of S. Park St. for calls of shots fired just before 3 a.m.. A short time later, there was a car crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that hit four cars and three homes near the corner of 17th and Scott in the Clarke Square neighborhood around 12:45 Saturday morning. MPD does not know who the shooter is but says they found more than 100 bullet casings at...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings over the course of 24 hours Thursday into Friday, June 24. Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded. Palmer and Chambers. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and...
6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
CEDARBURG — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Cedarburg Friday morning, according to Cedarburg police. Police and Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded at approximately 7:37 a.m. to the accident which occurred at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the city of Cedarburg. Initial...
BELOIT, Wis. — A person suffered a gunshot wound in a shooting in the town of Beloit Thursday afternoon, the town’s police department said. In a news release, police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in the 3000 block of South Park Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. By the time officers arrived, the suspects had left the...
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 23 around 9:30 p.m. at a non-specific location. The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — A Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy suffered minor injuries in a collision with a tow truck, authorities said Thursday. The crash happened around 3:53 p.m. at E L T Townline Road and South Prairie Avenue in Turtle Township, police said. The deputy was headed to help another jurisdiction that had a […]
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 23rd and Greenfield Friday, June 24. Officials say an adult male, who appears to be in his 30s, was fatally shot around 10 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Milwaukee police...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 38-year-old Hartford woman has been arrested and is facing multiple charges related to the delivery and possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and child neglect. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, residents complained about suspected drug dealing and other issues going on...
June 23, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The tight-knit community of Mayville is mourning the loss of a young mom and her 1-year-old son following a fatal crash in Washington County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the accident happened at 5:42 a.m. The Washington County said it was...
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was at the center of investigations in both Kenosha and Cudahy. Ricardo Garica, 34, had been wanted for weeks. Officials say Garcia displayed a gun and robbed a Kenosha neighborhood grocery store on May 24. The...
WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A motorcyclist who was pronounced dead on the scene after a crash on I-43 in Sheboygan County on June 22 has been identified. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was traveling north on I-43 when it changed lanes and hit a guard rail.
RACINE, Wis. – Racine Police are asking the public for help searching for Michael Boyd, a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on May 15. Boyd, 27, has an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Racine Police Department for a shooting incident that happened in Racine, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.
