Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Police Department

By Freeman Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article12:01 a.m. TUESDAY — A caller in the 400 block of North Moreland Boulevard reported...

nbc15.com

Shots fired and car crash on Madison’s South side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired call and a car crash on Madison’s South side. MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related. Officers were sent out to the 300 block of S. Park St. for calls of shots fired just before 3 a.m.. A short time later, there was a car crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Shots fired on south side, over 100 casings found

MILWAUKEE - A barrage of bullets hit homes and cars on Milwaukee's south side early Saturday morning, June 25. Police say, despite recovering more than 100 bullet casings at the scene, no one was injured near 17th and Scott. It was a scene one resident thought he'd only see in the movies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 6 shootings in 24 hours, 2 killed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least six separate shootings over the course of 24 hours Thursday into Friday, June 24. Two people were killed and four others, including a child, were wounded. Palmer and Chambers. Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a 62-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Waukesha, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Kids destroy items at store on Sunset Dr.

6:36 p.m. Wednesday — A caller in the 1100 block of West Sunset Drive reported a group of three kids were stealing items and destroying things in a store. Police could not substantiate that anything was stolen. The kids were returned home to their parents and advised. Read the...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woman killed in Cedarburg crash Friday morning

CEDARBURG — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in downtown Cedarburg Friday morning, according to Cedarburg police. Police and Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded at approximately 7:37 a.m. to the accident which occurred at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the city of Cedarburg. Initial...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cedarburg fatal crash; 2 vehicles collide, woman dead

CEDARBURG, Wis. - The Cedarburg Police Department along with the Cedarburg Fire/Rescue responded to an accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of Bridge Road and Saint John Avenue in the City of Cedarburg on Friday, June 24. One person died as a result of the crash. Initial investigation determined...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 23 around 9:30 p.m. at a non-specific location. The 16-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

100+ bullets shot in Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating more than 100 shots that were fired near 17th & Scott early Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. In the incident, three vehicles and four houses were struck. Police say no one was hit that they know of. The...
CBS 58

MPD: Man fatally shot near 23rd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a man near 23rd and Greenfield Friday, June 24. Officials say an adult male, who appears to be in his 30s, was fatally shot around 10 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police: Ricardo Garcia arrested, had been wanted for weeks

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was at the center of investigations in both Kenosha and Cudahy. Ricardo Garica, 34, had been wanted for weeks. Officials say Garcia displayed a gun and robbed a Kenosha neighborhood grocery store on May 24. The...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine Police issue wanted person bulletin for shooting suspect

RACINE, Wis. – Racine Police are asking the public for help searching for Michael Boyd, a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on May 15. Boyd, 27, has an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Racine Police Department for a shooting incident that happened in Racine, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.
RACINE, WI

