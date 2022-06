During the CCPA’s Historic Home and Garden Tour today and Sunday, an artist will be in the Hovey House on Water Street demonstrating his technique of creating glass beads. Dan Bartoletta was born and raised in the suburbs north of Detroit. While visiting a friend who lived in Urbana, he came to love the town and the way of life here and moved to Urbana in December 2020.

URBANA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO