10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Royals announce 2023 Spring Training radio, TV schedule
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced their radio and television broadcast schedules for the 2023 Spring Training season. Kansas City’s flagship radio station will broadcast 14 Spring Training games on KCSP-AM. Of those 14 games, 12 will be broadcast on 610 Sports Radio and two will be broadcast on its sister station 1660 The Score.
Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29. The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.
Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans.
Defense: Man harmless despite threat to kill Kansas lawmaker
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill a Kansas congressman is harmless, believing he has a special relationship with God and his weapons are “meteors and plagues,” not “knives and guns,” a defense attorney argued Tuesday during a federal criminal trial.
Healthy Chiefs back to work, eye Jags in divisional round
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs spent more than five months battering their bodies in an attempt to not only make the playoffs but also ensure that they would get the AFC's top seed and the first weekend to rest and recover. The reward comes now: They're...
Refugees in Kansas City call for help for loved ones in Afghanistan
Aziz Nadim works as a bank teller in Gardner, Kansas. He is among approximately 750 refugees who came to Kansas City after United States forces left Afghanistan in 2021. Since the Taliban took power, Nadim is worried about the future of his friends and family — his fellow members of the Hazara ethic minority who have long been targets of violence.
Local, area students earn degrees at Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa - Graceland University has announced the Fall 2022 graduation list. Graduates from around the country and around the world have been recognized for earning undergraduate and graduate degrees from Graceland University between May 31 through Dec. 17, 2022. We congratulate all graduates on their accomplishments and offer our best wishes for success in the future!
Altercation at local bar leads to arrest of Topeka, Salina men
Two people were arrested after an altercation in a downtown Salina drinking establishment early Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers responded to Big Nose Kate's, 121 N. Santa Fe Avenue, at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for the report of a disturbance involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that during an altercation involving a number of patrons, one patron, later identified as Laurence McCall, 18, of Topeka, pulled up his jacket, exposing a black handgun.
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Police continue search for Kansas City Amber alert suspect
KANSAS CITY —Police continue to search for a suspect involved in the armed abduction of an 8-month old girl that prompted an Amber Alert in Kansas City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Markelv Avery, was armed with a handgun when he took Malani Avery by force from her mother's house in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Within an hour, police found the girl. She was not with Markley.
Police ID man found shot to death in car near KC apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in Kansas City have identified the victim as 25-year-old Dahrell Johnson. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according...
Police: Man found dead in car outside Kansas City apartment
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building. Just after 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the sound of gun shots in the area of 10300 E. 42nd Street in Kansas City, according to Officer Leslie Foreman. The call was upgraded to a shooting...
Police catch Kansas felon driving stolen vehicle
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a vehicle theft and have made an arrest. Just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to take a report of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. The owner of the vehicle does not live in the State of Kansas, and the vehicle contained thousands of dollars-worth of tools, personal items, and two firearms, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson.
