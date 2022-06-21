ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Piece Reveals Luffy's New Bounty Poster Ahead of Final Saga

By Nick Valdez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Piece is getting ready for the final saga of the series by giving Monkey D. Luffy a whole new bounty poster! The bounties have been the one real way that One Piece fans have been able to keep track of not only prospective power levels for each of the pirates,...

The Boys Makes Major Change to a Character's Backstory

The Boys has revealed a major change to the backstory and origin of a key character in the series. All along, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) closest ally and teammate has been Marvin T. Milk – aka, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). MM's reasons for hating "supes" has been as personal as Butcher's – though what specific reasons he's had for this burning revenge have remained secret – until now. The Boys' infamous "Herogasm" episode threw a lot at us, but amidst all the super-porn and carnage from the biggest tag-team battle the show has done, we also learn a key piece of Mother's Milk's origin.
Dragon Ball Creator Shares Official Artwork of Piccolo and Cell's Latest Forms

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is out, and that means big things are on the horizon for the anime. After all, fans outside of Japan are still waiting to check out the movie while locals are flooding theaters to rewatch the flick. Even creator Akira Toriyama is feeling hyped about the big movie, and not long ago, he forewent spoiler warnings by dropping some official artwork of Piccolo and Cell from the film.
Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure first debuted in the 1980s from creator Hirohiko Araki, with the story of the Joestars becoming more popular around the world as the years passed. With Stone Ocean set to return to Netflix later this year, the series is appearing in some wild places around the world, with a recent Alicia Keys concert seeing her son, Egypt, belting out a beloved tune from the popular anime franchise that introduced Stands and Joestars alike.
Eiichiro Oda
Dragon Ball Super Breaks Fans' Hearts Vegeta's Latest Loss

Vegeta has always been a fan-favorite character within the Dragon Ball franchise, so it's easy to feel the disappointment when in any given storyline, the prince of all saiyans is the punching bag for many villains along the way. With Goku being the one to defeat Moro, it seems as though the same might be the case with Gas of the Heeters during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, as Vegeta and his newest transformation in Ultra Ego might not be enough to win the day.
Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Reacts to Jon Snow Spinoff News

Earlier this week, it was revealed that HBO was developing a Game of Thrones spin-off series that will focus on Kit Harington's Jon Snow character after the events of the original series. HBO played coy about confirming that the series was indeed a real thing until it was officially confirmed by Harington's former co-star Emilia Clarke. Clarke had a recent interview with Variety where she revealed that the Jon Snow spin-off was all Harington's idea. The Jon Snow actor also went to the creator of the franchise to workshop ideas for the series. Now, another one of Harington's co-stars is speaking out on the Game of Thrones sequel series. Maisie Williams spoke with PEOPLE Magazine and revealed her excitement for the Jon Snow spin-off.
New Kevin Hart Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Netflix has a brand new action thriller available on its streaming lineup, and movie fans have been flocking to it all weekend. The new film is called The Man From Toronto, and it stars Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The Man From Toronto was released on Netflix this past Friday and it immediately became a hit with Netflix subscribers, climbing straight up the Netflix Top 10 Movies list over the weekend.
Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
Watch: WWE's Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem's Lose Yourself

WWE's Alexa Bliss is in the hunt for the Money in the Bank briefcase and a shot at the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship, and while that may take up most of her time these days, she still found some to deliver a performance of one of Eminem's classic songs. Bliss' husband Ryan Cabrera is headlining the festival alongside The Spin Doctors, and at one point Bliss was on stage as Cabrera started playing the song on guitar. That's when Bliss started rapping the verse, and she knocked it out of the park. You can watch how it all unfolded in the video below (courtesy of @Chasefletcher18)
The Boys: A Member of The Seven Just Quit

Spoilers for this week's episode of The Boys! Membership in Vought's The Seven is frequently in flux, and hasn't even been its titular number for longer than a few episodes at a time. Even now the current make-up of the team is only six supes, Homelander, Black Noir, Queen Maeve, A-Train, The Deep, and Starlight, and after this week's episode, it's down to just five. That's right, at the end of Herogasm, Erin Moriarty's Annie January not only turns in her notice and calls it quits, but puts Homelander on blast in front of the world.
Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
Entertainment
AEW Fans Think They've Solved the Mystery Behind Bray Wyatt's New Name

Bray Wyatt once again got wrestling fans talking this week when it was revealed he had filed for the trademark, "Wyatt 6," which has been his Twitter name for some time. Wyatt was released by WWE back in late July 2021, but other than a film project he has remained quiet about his pro wrestling future beyond obscure statements on Twitter. But Reddit user u/JokersRWildStudios may have solved the mystery surrounding the new name, noting on the Squared Circle subreddit on Sunday that "6" could be in reference to his involvement in The Dark Order.
Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
Today's Wordle Is Very Average

Today's Wordle hasn't been too difficult for most players. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
Black Canary's Jurnee Smollett Reveals Wild Advice Samuel L. Jackson Gave Her for DC Role

A number of number of long-awaited DC movies and television shows are making progress, giving some iconic and beloved characters within the publisher's arsenal an opportunity to get the spotlight. Among these is Black Canary, an HBO Max-exclusive solo film that would follow Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), who previously made her blockbuster debut in 2020's Birds of Prey. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett spoke about how playing Black Canary has been "one of the great joys" of her career — and also revealed a piece of advice that Samuel L. Jackson, who is a veteran in the superhero space from playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave her when she was initially cast.
GTA 6 Leaker Reveals Return of Two Major Characters

According to a well-known GTA 6 insider and leaker, two major characters from previous installments could be set to return in the next Grand Theft Auto game whenever its releases via PS5 and Xbox Series X. The first of these two characters is Niko Belic, the protagonist of GTA 4. As you may know, Niko Belic is mentioned in GTA 5, but the character does not show up in the game. It's unclear if this is going to change in GTA 6. The leaker doesn't say, but they do claim there will be mention of the character, who plays a very big role in the series' lore.
Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
Star Trek: Discovery's Sonequa Martin-Green Teases a "Refreshing, Invigorating, and Lovely" Season Five

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be something unexpected according to series star Sonequa Martin-Green, who went to London for Paramount+'s launch in the United Kingdom. Discovery only recently started filming its fifth season in Toronto, with Martin-Green again leading the show as Capt. Michael Burnham of the U.S.S. Discovery. The series, which started as a Star Trek: The Original Series prequel, is now set in the 32nd century, further into the future than any other piece of Star Trek canon. But Martin-Green suggests that there are more surprises to come when Discovery returns for its fifth season on Paramount+.
