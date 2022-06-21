One Piece Reveals Luffy's New Bounty Poster Ahead of Final Saga

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO