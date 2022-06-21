ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving 2 shootings in Crowley

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week.

On June 14 and 15 two shootings happened in Crowley. During the first shooting unknown suspect(s) fired multiple rounds into a group of individuals as they were walking near the intersection of W. 6th St. and Dr. F. L. Johnson Ave. at approx. 9 pm.

Then at 1:00 a.m. shots were fired into a home near the intersection of Mansfield and W. Hutchinson Ave. Several people inside the residence were struck by gunfire.

Police believed the shootings are related. Multiple victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re urged to call the tip line at (337) 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report an anonymous tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

#Shooting#Violent Crime#Acadia
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

