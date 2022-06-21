Super simple, yet decadent, raspberry cheesecake brownies

I've never met a boxed brownie I didn't like. No matter how you mix it, their texture is always perfect, they stay fresh for a long time, and those boxed brownie edges are a thing of real beauty. I'm a baker but I never thought I'd meet a homemade brownie that I preferred to a boxed brownie for as long as I lived.

But then I met cocoa brownies. Cocoa brownies are made with cocoa powder, along with the usual eggs, butter, and sugar, instead of melted chocolate. They are chewier with a deeper chocolate flavor. In my opinion, they more closely resemble the texture of the boxed version. And you can make cocoa brownies all in one pot. Just melt the butter and the sugar together and stir in the rest. Brownies that include melted chocolate are denser and sweeter with and less chocolate-forward. While both are nice, cocoa brownies are just right tucked under a super-rich cheesecake layer. The contrast makes them exceptional.

This recipe takes the boxed brownie vibe to the next layer but if cheesecake isn't your thing, multiply the brownie recipe by 1.5 and bake it solo. You won't be disappointed. The cheesecake layer is customizable too! Instead of raspberry jam, try dulce de leche, chocolate-hazelnut spread, or even citrus curd.

One word of caution: Do not over-bake these guys. Look to the cheesecake for your doneness cue. It will be lightly browned but still a little jiggly. The brownie underneath may still be a little soft, but underdone is better than overdone in this case. No one wants a dry brownie. — Samantha Seneviratne

Watch the recipe

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Yields

1 8-inch pan

Prep Time

10 minutes

Cook Time

20 minutes

Ingredients

For the brownies:

8 tablespoons (113 grams) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup (64 grams) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (71 grams) cocoa powder, Dutch-process or natural

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

For the topping:

6 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1 large egg

3 tablespoons confectioners' sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 to 3 tablespoons raspberry jam

Directions