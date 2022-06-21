Union Station lights up purple for awareness to Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station in Springfield is lighting up purple Tuesday on summer solstice, the day with the most amount of sunlight in the year, to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease.

On Monday and Tuesday, Union Station will have purple lights on display outside the station. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in America and in Massachusetts, more than 130,000 people live with the disease and 284,000 families provide care or support to those people.

“The goal is to encourage people to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by finding creative ways to come together to help make a difference for families impacted by Alzheimer’s. During The Longest Day, we also take the time to remember and celebrate the loved ones lost to this devastating disease,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association spreads awareness of the disease on summer solstice, The Longest Day, to raise critical funds and awareness to advance care, support and research programs. June is also Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.