ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Union Station lights up purple for awareness to Alzheimer’s

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAPg6_0gHgsRE500

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station in Springfield is lighting up purple Tuesday on summer solstice, the day with the most amount of sunlight in the year, to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s disease.

Summer 2022 Forecast: Hot in New England

On Monday and Tuesday, Union Station will have purple lights on display outside the station. Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in America and in Massachusetts, more than 130,000 people live with the disease and 284,000 families provide care or support to those people.

“The goal is to encourage people to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by finding creative ways to come together to help make a difference for families impacted by Alzheimer’s. During The Longest Day, we also take the time to remember and celebrate the loved ones lost to this devastating disease,” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association spreads awareness of the disease on summer solstice, The Longest Day, to raise critical funds and awareness to advance care, support and research programs. June is also Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Health
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are K9 friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for k-9s to join their human hikers. For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Alzheimer#Lights Up#New England#Senior Health#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WWLP

Chicopee fireworks event with parade being held on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street. The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. The gates […]
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy