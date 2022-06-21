ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Chicopee’s first Patriotic Parade to begin Saturday

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3tDW_0gHgrq8L00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade is on tap for this weekend.

Report: Massachusetts is one of the least patriotic states in America

The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street.
The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. Chicopee Veteran Services Director Stephanie Shaw was instrumental in launching what she’s confident will become an annual event.

Stephanie Shaw said, “We’re trying to be new, new, and exciting. We have lots of new entities, particularly in this year’s program, it’s really exciting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nice_0gHgrq8L00

Dozens of units have signed on for Saturday’s parade, which will be topped off at 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening with a grand fireworks display at Szot Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Chicopee celebrates first Patriotic Parade

Chicopee celebrated its very first Patriotic Parade this afternoon. The parade was envisioned by Chicopee's veteran services director Stephanie Shaw and began at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange street and continued through Center and Front streets to Szot park.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Chicopee fireworks event with parade being held on Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade begins at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street. The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. The gates […]
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Chicopee, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Patriotic#Memorial Day#Center And Front#Chicopee Veteran Services#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

40+ Hiking trails in western Massachusetts that are K9 friendly

(WWLP) – Hiking is a healthy activity and especially enjoyable in the summer months. Many enjoy hiking with their dogs. Here is a list of hiking spots in western Massachusetts great for k-9s to join their human hikers. For example, Tim Fenton, a western Massachusetts resident, said about Peaked Mt. in Monson, “There’s a pond […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
thisweekinworcester.com

O'Connor's Restaurant in Worcester to be Sold

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester’s License Commission meets on Thursday, June 30, with an agenda that includes licenses transfers for new ownership of O’Connor’s Restaurant at 1160 West Boylston Street. Brendan and Claire O’Connor opened O’Connor’s in 1989, after immigrating a year earlier from Ireland....
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy