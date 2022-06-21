ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

United Way Day of Action takes place at Palatine Park

By WDTV News Staff, Chris Farha
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 4th annual United Way Day of Action took place at Palatine Park in Fairmont Tuesday. About 300 volunteers from...

WDTV

Ellis Restaurant set to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston. After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960. Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made many...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight shooting in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County call log a call came in at 11:30 p.m. of a shooting on Denham Street. Clarksburg Police and State police were on scene as well as Harrison County EMS. Details are limited...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely, 82, of Fairmont passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Carrol was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. She grew up in the Bellview Community, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Fairmont General Hospital in 1997. Carrol was a kind, loving, gentle soul. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Ernie Jarvis of Summersville, and Barbara Smith, with whom she made her home, of White Hall; a brother, Clifford and Delores Moon of Ocala, FL; three sisters-in-law, June Bauer, Janet Summers, and Carolyn Knisely; also surviving are six grandchildren, Allie and Michael Osborne, Rachel Wharton and companion Jared Walker of Summersville, Lawson Knisely and companion Katie Jarrell, Julia Knisely of Charleston, Nathan and Kayla Smith of Grafton, and Carrol Smith and fiancée Joseph Holmes of Anmoore; two step grandsons, Andy and Stacy Jarvis of Summersville and Alex and Carly Jarvis of Morgantown; eight great grandchildren, Laken, Brooks, and Sadie Osborne, Brady and Beckham Cruse, Caleb, Kaylee, and Cody of Jarvis, all of Summersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her only son, Johnny M. Knisely II, and the father of her children, Johnny M. Knisely. Carrol is also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother, Helen and George Fetty, Anna and Jim McPherson, Sandra and Joe Turek, and Kathleen Moon, who died in infancy, Wesley and Jean Moon; four brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Marvin Summers, Jim Knisely and Bill Brown; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Brown. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Society
WDTV

Star City Police fully staffed for the first time in five years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many police agencies in the state face staffing shortages, one is now at full staff. For the first time in at least five years the Star City Police won’t have to deal with being understaffed. Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank said they have...
STAR CITY, WV
WDTV

Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg. The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. Officials said the fire...
CLARKSBURG, WV
#Volunteers#Charity#United Way Day Of Action
WDTV

Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday. He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Robert James Cleghorn

Robert James Cleghorn, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Clarksburg on August 14, 1959, a son of Carolyn (Long) Cleghorn Wilfong, who survives in Quiet Dell, and the late John E. “Jack” Cleghorn. In addition to his mother, he is survived...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano. Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground. Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area. Residents in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | June 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday NCWV! It was a beautiful day of blue skies and summer temperatures. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and tomorrow morning we may see a little patchy fog around the area between 5am and 8am. Beyond that, tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, and temperatures will rise to the low 90s in the lowlands and the upper 80s in the mountains. Some isolated rain showers to our south may creep into the southeastern-most portion of our area (namely, southern Randolph County and eastern Webster County), but generally things will be dry on Saturday. That changes heading into Sunday, when showers and thunderstorms push into our area in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Our main concern with this system is the potential for excessive rainfall leading to minor flooding issues. Heavy downpours are expected Sunday night and could cause flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Showers are likely to linger into Monday morning before tapering off. While temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday’s, the cold front will drop temperatures on Monday to the 70s. Those temperatures will steadily increase through the remainder of the week under high pressure and sunny skies, then the next chance of storms comes next weekend.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brought NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town. Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991. The gift...
WDTV

No injuries could slow down North Marion’s Tyler Murray

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tyler Curry never wanted to be counted out for an injury to the point of playing his final two junior year football games with a cast on his arm. Now back for his senior season, he’s ready to suit up with the Huskies once again.
FARMINGTON, WV

