Victim of burglary in Hawaii? Protect yourself with these tips
Just because crime is common in high tourist areas doesn't mean Hawaii residents should get used to it. Some residents are tired of being on guard and would like to see some changes.
Just because crime is common in high tourist areas doesn't mean Hawaii residents should get used to it. Some residents are tired of being on guard and would like to see some changes.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 1