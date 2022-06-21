ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Flight cancellations throughout holiday weekend

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49AuEu_0gHgqqAY00

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – Thousands of flights were cancelled and delayed during the Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend, which included the busiest air travel day of the year on Friday.

Is Biden still considering student loan forgiveness? Here’s what we know

However, it seems that air travel conditions have returned to normal for now. Although this was not the case over the holiday weekend. More than 2.4 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints on Friday, according to the agency. The same day, airlines had cancelled more than 1,100 flights by early afternoon, following more than 1,700 cancellations on Thursday.

The uptick in cancellations and delays came as many airlines experienced pilot shortages. This has led many airlines to cancel thousands of flights for the summer season. 22News spoke with travelers at Bradley International Airport who shared frustrations over travel conditions.

Deb Gagne of Florida said, “Well it’s been delayed twice so I’m actually trying to find an alternate flight to get back home to Florida.”

Other travelers say that their flights were on schedule, but encouraged others to stay updated via airline mobile apps.

Nancy Harper of Florida told 22News, “It’s easier to hop online real quick to make adjustments if you have to.”

Carrie Guenette of Florida said, “Actually one of the airports, I think I was in Raegan, it was delayed and then two delays and then it went back on schedule again. So somebody could be like, ‘Oh I have time to go get a sandwich,’ and then miss their flight. So it’s very important to stay on top of it, especially during these times I think.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has said the Department of Transportation could take enforcement actions against airlines. The Department of Transportation, however, will likely wait to see how airline travel goes during the July Fourth weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Airline travel chaos drags on as 500 flights are canceled and 1K are delayed: American is blasted for issuing hotel vouchers that didn't work, forcing families to sleep in lobby, as Delta leaves customer on hold for FOUR HOURS and lost bags pile up

Travel mayhem stretched to the eighth day with thousands of flights delayed and over 500 cancelations in the US, sparking Fourth of July chaos fears. As of Friday morning, over 2,104 flights were delayed within, into or out of the US, according to FlightAware. An additional 543 flights were canceled across the nation.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
travelnoire.com

American Airlines Launches Mobile ID For Travelers With TSA PreCheck

American Airlines (AA) customers who travel using TSA PreCheck can now go through airport security stress-free. AA has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test a mobile identification application that replaces the need for physical boarding passes and IDs. For customers eligible for this service this means no more searching for everything while carrying their bags.
NFL
CNN

More than 700 flights canceled Sunday

At least 730 flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday evening, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
TheConversationCanada

Cancelled flights, disrupted vacations, frayed tempers: FAQs about the chaos in the airline industry

People around the world are anxious to travel again as pandemic restrictions are being lifted. But those planning to jump on a plane for a vacation have been frustrated by chaos in the airline industry. In both North America and Europe, thousands of flights have been cancelled and hundreds of thousands of passengers have had their trips disrupted. Here are answers to some key questions about the current problems with air travel. Why are so many flights being cancelled or delayed? The principal cause of the disruptions has been a shortage of qualified personnel at airports to handle the recent surge in...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Tsa#Windsor Locks#Ct
frommers.com

Better Pack Light! Mishandled Checked Luggage Spikes at Airports

You can add lost luggage to the long list of problems plaguing air travelers in this summer of canceled flights, hours-long airport lines, and soaring ticket prices. U.S. airlines are mishandling checked bags this year at a higher rate than before the pandemic hit, according to data from the Department of Transportation.
LIFESTYLE
frommers.com

Airlines Messed Up 2022. All Your Travel Plans Should Be Cancellable Now

However you slice it, the airlines messed up this summer. They overpromised and can't deliver, and we're the ones paying the price. 14,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend last week. Some 900 flights were canceled outright on Sunday alone. The carriers simply can't get a handle on their own staffing and scheduling shortcomings, and yet despite such teetering unreliability, airfares are about 47% higher this summer than a year ago.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy