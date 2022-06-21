ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

This Side-By-Side Video Shows Princess Charlotte Subtly Channeling Diana

By Thea Glassman
 5 days ago
A viral TikTok video shows that Princess Charlotte is already taking after her grandmother. The user @the_blazing_royal shared two incredibly similar clips: one of Princess Diana at the VE Remembrance Day in 1995 keeping Prince Harry in check and one of Charlotte at this month’s Jubilee keeping her brother Prince Louis in check.

Diana can been seen gently but resolutely pushing Harry’s hand down as he points to the crowd. More than 20 years later, her granddaughter can be seen doing the exact same thing while George waves.

#royalfamily #princessdiana #princesscharlotte

There have been plenty of comparisons made between Charlotte and Diana over the years, particularly when it comes to their fair hair and facial expressions. From the looks of this side-by-side video, they also share an ability to calm any behavior that they deem out of hand. Body language expert Judi James even told The Daily Express that she notices telling similarities in the way that the 7-year-old moves and carries herself.

“Charlotte, looking touchingly like the Queen when she was small, showed body language traits that are more like her Granny Diana,” James said. “Like Diana, she gives the initial impression of shyness, but beneath that appears to be an outgoing, fun personality. She also picked out several of the cameras with her eyes, as Diana always remembered to do.”

While some of these similarities are through the magic of DNA, others have reportedly been refined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton, William tucked away traditions he had as a child, which included writing thank you letters and lots of visits outside the palace walls.

“Diana took the young royals with her on her private charity visits from a young age,” Morton told The Mirror . “One of the reasons was she didn’t want the boys to grow up thinking the whole world was 4×4 Range Rovers, shotguns and nannies.” Those experiences, Morton said, shaped the prince’s parenting style . “[William and Kate] have developed this brilliant knack of letting as much as they can seem spontaneous and that’s how the children see it,“ he explained. “Table manners, thank you letters, little courtesies are being drilled into the children so they become automatic.”

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.

