Harrison County, WV

Harrison County holds summer reading program

By WDTV News Staff, Chris Farha
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Harrison County has a summer reading and eating program for elementary-age students. Mentors help the students read a book each day at Northview Elementary School....

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight shooting in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County call log a call came in at 11:30 p.m. of a shooting on Denham Street. Clarksburg Police and State police were on scene as well as Harrison County EMS. Details are limited...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Ellis Restaurant set to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston. After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960. Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made many...
SHINNSTON, WV
County
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WDTV

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely, 82, of Fairmont passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Carrol was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. She grew up in the Bellview Community, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Fairmont General Hospital in 1997. Carrol was a kind, loving, gentle soul. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Ernie Jarvis of Summersville, and Barbara Smith, with whom she made her home, of White Hall; a brother, Clifford and Delores Moon of Ocala, FL; three sisters-in-law, June Bauer, Janet Summers, and Carolyn Knisely; also surviving are six grandchildren, Allie and Michael Osborne, Rachel Wharton and companion Jared Walker of Summersville, Lawson Knisely and companion Katie Jarrell, Julia Knisely of Charleston, Nathan and Kayla Smith of Grafton, and Carrol Smith and fiancée Joseph Holmes of Anmoore; two step grandsons, Andy and Stacy Jarvis of Summersville and Alex and Carly Jarvis of Morgantown; eight great grandchildren, Laken, Brooks, and Sadie Osborne, Brady and Beckham Cruse, Caleb, Kaylee, and Cody of Jarvis, all of Summersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her only son, Johnny M. Knisely II, and the father of her children, Johnny M. Knisely. Carrol is also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother, Helen and George Fetty, Anna and Jim McPherson, Sandra and Joe Turek, and Kathleen Moon, who died in infancy, Wesley and Jean Moon; four brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Marvin Summers, Jim Knisely and Bill Brown; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Brown. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Davis Health System kicks off their 100 miles in 100 days challenge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis Health System kicked off 100 Miles in 100 Days challenge. Every year, Davis Health System challenged residents to walk 100 miles in 100 days. Physician and Community Liaison Chad Ware said this began as one way to push people outside and get moving. “It gives...
DAVIS, WV
WDTV

Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday. He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
#High School
WDTV

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout, 87, of Lost Creek, departed this world for his heavenly home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Tom was born in Barbour County, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Woodrow W. and Dottie (Stewart) Stout. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Poe Stout (February 2022). Tom attended Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church and Horizon’s Church, Lost Creek.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg. The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. Officials said the fire...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Melvin W. Cochran “Papaw”

Melvin W. Cochran “Papaw”, 87 of Webster Springs peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born November 9, 1934 down Elk River in Howell Run Hollow to the late Leslie William Cochran and Vergie Clutter Cochran. Melvin went to work, at the age of 16, in the coal mines for Bert Clutter. Melvin, along with Bill and Rab Cool, started Cool Motors of Webster Springs in 1964. He then, along with his son Max, went on to become owner of Cool Motors. Melvin was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; liked to hunt, fish, go camping, and ride around. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Waldo and Bobby Cochran and two sisters, Jean Harrison and June Powell. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of close to 55 years, B. Caroline Gillespie Cochran; son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran, Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; brothers and sisters, Bonnie (Eddie) Garvin of Parkersburg, Juanita (Bob) Chaney of Buckhannon, Terry (Cheryl) Cochran of Elderton, PA, and Tommy (Judy) Cochran of Buckhannon; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time. Please join the family for Graveside Services at 3:00 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839 Cowen, WV 26206. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Star City Police fully staffed for the first time in five years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While many police agencies in the state face staffing shortages, one is now at full staff. For the first time in at least five years the Star City Police won’t have to deal with being understaffed. Star City Police Chief Jessica Colebank said they have...
STAR CITY, WV
News Break
Politics
WDTV

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano. Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground. Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area. Residents in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | June 24, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday NCWV! It was a beautiful day of blue skies and summer temperatures. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and tomorrow morning we may see a little patchy fog around the area between 5am and 8am. Beyond that, tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day, and temperatures will rise to the low 90s in the lowlands and the upper 80s in the mountains. Some isolated rain showers to our south may creep into the southeastern-most portion of our area (namely, southern Randolph County and eastern Webster County), but generally things will be dry on Saturday. That changes heading into Sunday, when showers and thunderstorms push into our area in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. Our main concern with this system is the potential for excessive rainfall leading to minor flooding issues. Heavy downpours are expected Sunday night and could cause flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Showers are likely to linger into Monday morning before tapering off. While temperatures on Sunday will be similar to Saturday’s, the cold front will drop temperatures on Monday to the 70s. Those temperatures will steadily increase through the remainder of the week under high pressure and sunny skies, then the next chance of storms comes next weekend.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

NASCAR great Ernie Irvan visits track in Anmoore

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday night means race night in Anmoore, and this Friday night brought NASCAR great Ernie Irvan to town. Irvan was presented with a go-kart replica of his former racecar, a yellow Kodak-branded wrap. Irvan raced professionally from 1987-1999, winning the Dayota 500 in 1991. The gift...
WDTV

No injuries could slow down North Marion’s Tyler Murray

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tyler Curry never wanted to be counted out for an injury to the point of playing his final two junior year football games with a cast on his arm. Now back for his senior season, he’s ready to suit up with the Huskies once again.
FARMINGTON, WV

