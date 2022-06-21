ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

Tasty Tuesday: Sweet-A-Licious

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Ellis Restaurant set to close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular restaurant will be closing in Shinnston. After more than 60 years Ellis Restaurant in Shinnston came to a close Sunday. The restaurant first opened in 1947 and became a diner in 1960. Over those years Ellis Restaurant has seen many customers and made many...
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an overnight shooting in Clarksburg. According to the Harrison County call log a call came in at 11:30 p.m. of a shooting on Denham Street. Clarksburg Police and State police were on scene as well as Harrison County EMS. Details are limited...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely

Virginia Carrol (Moon) Knisely, 82, of Fairmont passed away Friday, June 24, 2022. Carrol was born in Fairmont, WV, the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Virginia P. (Malone) Moon. She grew up in the Bellview Community, where she lived most of her life. She graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse, retiring from Fairmont General Hospital in 1997. Carrol was a kind, loving, gentle soul. She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca and Ernie Jarvis of Summersville, and Barbara Smith, with whom she made her home, of White Hall; a brother, Clifford and Delores Moon of Ocala, FL; three sisters-in-law, June Bauer, Janet Summers, and Carolyn Knisely; also surviving are six grandchildren, Allie and Michael Osborne, Rachel Wharton and companion Jared Walker of Summersville, Lawson Knisely and companion Katie Jarrell, Julia Knisely of Charleston, Nathan and Kayla Smith of Grafton, and Carrol Smith and fiancée Joseph Holmes of Anmoore; two step grandsons, Andy and Stacy Jarvis of Summersville and Alex and Carly Jarvis of Morgantown; eight great grandchildren, Laken, Brooks, and Sadie Osborne, Brady and Beckham Cruse, Caleb, Kaylee, and Cody of Jarvis, all of Summersville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her only son, Johnny M. Knisely II, and the father of her children, Johnny M. Knisely. Carrol is also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother, Helen and George Fetty, Anna and Jim McPherson, Sandra and Joe Turek, and Kathleen Moon, who died in infancy, Wesley and Jean Moon; four brothers-in-law, Carl Bauer, Marvin Summers, Jim Knisely and Bill Brown; and a sister-in-law, Geneva Brown. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pisgah Cemetery in Morgantown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Entertainment
City
Bridgeport, WV
The Recorddelta

Oink’s BBQ closes the doors

BUCKHANNON — Upshur County has officially lost one of the many amazing, small-town business, Oink’s BBQ. Operator and owner Cindi Alkire recently sat down with The Record Delta to talk about the quick announcement and closure. The restaurant has been a part of the Buckhannon community for just...
WDTV

Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner, 79, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Facility in Jane Lew.She was born in Weston on February 15, 1943, a daughter of the late Ancil Alfred Davis and Zina Virginia Burkhammer Davis. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 21 years, George “Bud” William Turner; three sisters: Carolyn Marshall, Mary Lee Rose, and Charlotte Cool; and four brothers: Charles, Bernard, Kenneth, and Ronnie Davis.Forever cherishing their memories of Rita’s kind and caring nature are one son, John Ringer and wife, Deborah, of Forest Hill, MD; one step-son, Randall Turner and wife, Cheryl, of Fairmont; six grandchildren: Breanna Morgan Ringer, Casey Elizabeth Turner, Drew Stephenson Turner, Cassidi Berry, Beau Robinson, and Makenzi Robinson-Koon; three great-grandchildren: Claire Baxa, Braelyn Berry, and Ty Koon; three siblings: Jennings Davis of Jane Lew, Robert Davis and wife, Vickie, of Walstonburg, NC, and Martha Queen and husband, Mike, of Weston; and several nieces and nephews.Rita graduated from Weston High School in 1961 and was a member of Murphy’s Creek Baptist Church. She was employed at the Alkan Label Factory in Weston before becoming a Nurse’s Aide at Weston State Hospital where she spent over 20 years. Due to her nurturing personality, Rita was created perfectly for her profession because she was always caring for anyone and everyone. Even during her stay at the nursing home, Rita was still busy “working and caring” for her fellow residents. In her spare time, Rita enjoyed making arts and crafts and wood working. Above all else, Rita cherished every moment spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Rita Ellen Davis Ringer Turner. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Shootout brings top talent to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The first Morgantown Shootout took over the Mylan Park Sports Complex on Saturday and by the looks of things at the end of the day, it is well on its way to becoming an annual event. Six local teams took part in the competition and the brand new facility at Mylan Park […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

Manhunt for murder suspect closes West Virginia campground

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A manhunt is underway for a man facing murder charges. Arlo Romano, a 42-year-old from Morgantown, who is wanted for murder was spotted near the Chestnut Ridge Campground near the Monongalia/Preston county line, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The campground has been closed,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
newheadlines.art

Family Fun Fishing Grafton Wv

Family Fun Fishing Grafton Wv. 2 reviews, 17 photos, & 0 tips from fellow rvers. Things to do in grafton, australia:. Grafton is well known for having the longest ongoing memorial day observance in the united states, celebrating 153 years. Fishing, hunting & fishing supply · closed Box 43 mill creek, wv 26280 the donald g.
WDTV

Officials searching for missing Clarksburg man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the West Virginia State Police in Bridgeport are conducting an investigation into a missing person complaint of a Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday. He was last seen in Clarksburg on Tuesday, June 21 at approximately...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Morgantown firefighters plea for action as new personnel rules loom

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – New personnel rules for Morgantown city employees take effect in July and some first responders are sounding alarms. International Association of Firefighters Local 313 President Mitchell Beall told city council members when he started about 10 years ago it was one of the best fire service jobs in the state but that’s not the case now.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout

Lowell Thomas “Tom” Stout, 87, of Lost Creek, departed this world for his heavenly home on Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Tom was born in Barbour County, on April 1, 1935, the son of the late Mr. Woodrow W. and Dottie (Stewart) Stout. Tom was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Poe Stout (February 2022). Tom attended Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church and Horizon’s Church, Lost Creek.
LOST CREEK, WV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WDTV

Melvin W. Cochran “Papaw”

Melvin W. Cochran “Papaw”, 87 of Webster Springs peacefully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. He was born November 9, 1934 down Elk River in Howell Run Hollow to the late Leslie William Cochran and Vergie Clutter Cochran. Melvin went to work, at the age of 16, in the coal mines for Bert Clutter. Melvin, along with Bill and Rab Cool, started Cool Motors of Webster Springs in 1964. He then, along with his son Max, went on to become owner of Cool Motors. Melvin was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God; liked to hunt, fish, go camping, and ride around. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Waldo and Bobby Cochran and two sisters, Jean Harrison and June Powell. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of close to 55 years, B. Caroline Gillespie Cochran; son Max (wife Sandra) Cochran of Webster Springs; four grandchildren, Eddie Cochran, Max (wife Christina) Cochran, Jr., Matthew (wife Vicky) Cochran, and Jessica Cochran; along with four great-grandchildren, Desirae, Matthew Jr., Grace, and Lauren; a great-great-granddaughter, Elena; brothers and sisters, Bonnie (Eddie) Garvin of Parkersburg, Juanita (Bob) Chaney of Buckhannon, Terry (Cheryl) Cochran of Elderton, PA, and Tommy (Judy) Cochran of Buckhannon; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating and Eulogy given by Jack Alsop. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time. Please join the family for Graveside Services at 3:00 PM at Big Run Cemetery, Diana. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Emmanuel Assembly of God, PO Box 839 Cowen, WV 26206. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cochran family.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers said there has been a recent confirmed sighting of Arlo Whiteoak Romano. Authorities say Romano was last seen near the entrance of Chestnut Ridge Campground. Officials say the county is closing the Chestnut Ridge Park, and deputies will be in the area. Residents in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Harrison County aviation company announces expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The aircraft industry continues to grow in the Bridgeport area. Home of the North Central West Virginia Airport where a new terminal and Aerotech Business Park are under construction and aviation maintenance/pilot training programs are expanding. Since 2003, Engine Maintenance Specialist has been an industry authority...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNS

Vigils across WV announced after SCOTUS decision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A coalition of West Virginia activist groups has set up vigils across the state, including in Morgantown, after the United States Supreme Court Friday announced a decision with the effect of overturning Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision means states can now make laws restricting abortion. […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Emergency crews respond to Clarksburg structure fire

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a working structure fire Friday afternoon in Clarksburg. The fire, located on Summit Park Avenue, was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. There is no word on any injuries, officials said. Officials said the fire...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Coalton Days Homecoming Celebration this weekend

COALTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 27th Annual ‘Coalton Days Homecoming Celebration’ kicked off in Randolph County Friday evening. The Coalton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Prize Bingo event inside the Coalton fire station starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, July 25, the big celebration starts. Vince Ross 5k Run and Walk – registration starts […]
COALTON, WV

Comments / 0

