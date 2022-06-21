ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Missing Paducah man located

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The search is over for a Paducah man...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

wpsdlocal6.com

Wanted Fugitive Arrested During Traffic Stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - On June 25th, 2022, at approximately 8:15pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 West near Kevil. During the traffic stop, the Deputy recognized 29-year-old Samantha C. Bennett, of Paducah, in the passenger seat of the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

2 arrested, Paducah police recover stolen truck

Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Graves Sheriff's Department seeks help with finding felon

The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

PPD: 22 people indicted for Webster County drug bust

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Oaks Mall welcomes new store

PADUCAH — Cato is the newest addition to Kentucky Oaks Mall. The women's fashion store is joining as one of the many new businesses in the mall. Kentucky Oaks Mall’s property manager and Cato’s district manager say increased foot traffic helps stores make sales. From shoes to...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Ullin man arrested after 1 injured in shooting

ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – An Ullin man faces several charges after a man was injured in a shooting. Robert E. Nelson, 56, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 Felony).
ULLIN, IL
JC Phelps

Elevated Southern Food In Murray, KY: Goldenrod Cafe

Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County man charged with drug trafficking

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says investigators found multiple large bags of marijuana and some fentanyl pills in his home. The sheriff's office says the arrest was made Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest couple in raid of suspected South Fulton drug house

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Candlemaker back after facility destroyed by tornado

GRAVES CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a manufacturer of candles and other home fragrance products, will invest a total of $33.3 million and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years as the company builds back following last December’s destructive tornado outbreak. “Following last year’s […]
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police investigating shooting at Noble Park in Paducah

PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
wpsdlocal6.com

Fourth of July celebrations in the Local 6 area

Multiple events celebrating the Fourth of July are planned in the Local 6 area. Here's a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations you can look forward to. If you know of a fireworks display or other Independence Day events going on in the Local 6 area that is not listed here, share the details with us by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Princess Theater Fatal Shooting Case Continued

A Cadiz man charged with murder in connection to a shooting outside the Princess Theater in Hopkinsville last year appeared for a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 22-year old Deovion Day is charged with murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The...
CADIZ, KY

