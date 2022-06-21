Missing Paducah man located

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of possessing more than 7 pounds of marijuana was injured when he jumped out of his moving pickup truck while being pursued by deputies, authorities said. Charges are pending against Corey J. Leonard, 29, of Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said....
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY - On June 25th, 2022, at approximately 8:15pm, a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 60 West near Kevil. During the traffic stop, the Deputy recognized 29-year-old Samantha C. Bennett, of Paducah, in the passenger seat of the...
MAYFIELD, KY - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an update following a fatal collision being investigated which occurred in Graves County on Saturday, June 11, 2022. At approximately 11:50 AM Saturday, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for a two-vehicle collision.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A pursuit in Massac County, Ill. ended in McCracken County and resulted in deputies discovering over 7 pounds of marijuana and over $2,000 in cash. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department (MCSD), 29-year-old Corey Leonard of Paducah, Ky., was arrested after leading police on...
Cape Girardeau police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video in connection with a wallet theft investigation. The Mayfield candle factory will rebuild with a $33.3 million expansion. 2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Two people were charged in connection with...
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
PADUCAH — Cato is the newest addition to Kentucky Oaks Mall. The women's fashion store is joining as one of the many new businesses in the mall. Kentucky Oaks Mall’s property manager and Cato’s district manager say increased foot traffic helps stores make sales. From shoes to...
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – An Ullin man faces several charges after a man was injured in a shooting. Robert E. Nelson, 56, faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm (Class X Felony), aggravated discharge of a firearm (Class 1 Felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (Class 4 Felony).
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Anna resident is convicted of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. According to a release from the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office, a judge convicted 35-year-old Bradley Mathus on two domestic battery charges and five counts of child endangerment during a two-day bench trial in Jonesboro.
Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after the sheriff's office says investigators found multiple large bags of marijuana and some fentanyl pills in his home. The sheriff's office says the arrest was made Wednesday as a result of a joint investigation...
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
GRAVES CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, a manufacturer of candles and other home fragrance products, will invest a total of $33.3 million and employ more than 500 people full-time over the next five years as the company builds back following last December’s destructive tornado outbreak. “Following last year’s […]
Caitlyn Hooks is no stranger to pageants, but the Lyon County High School senior has always wanted to participate in the fair queen pageant at the Kentucky State Fair. She’ll get that chance after being crowned Miss Western Kentucky State Fair Saturday. Hooks said for her, pageants are a...
PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public. Two people were involved in the...
Multiple events celebrating the Fourth of July are planned in the Local 6 area. Here's a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations you can look forward to. If you know of a fireworks display or other Independence Day events going on in the Local 6 area that is not listed here, share the details with us by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
A Cadiz man charged with murder in connection to a shooting outside the Princess Theater in Hopkinsville last year appeared for a pretrial conference in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. 22-year old Deovion Day is charged with murder, first-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The...
