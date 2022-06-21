Missing Paducah man located

Hey, y’all! On a recent trip out to Western Kentucky, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of the best meals that I have had in a very long time at Goldenrod Cafe in Murray, KY. Named after the Commonwealth’s state flower, the Goldrenrod Cafe serves elevated southern food in a modern setting. It was my first time visiting, as the restaurant opened less than a year ago. To understate: it will not be my last.

