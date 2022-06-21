Delays expected on I-75 in West Chester Township due to crash

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Heavy rains hit the Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Wednesday causing some flash flooding issues. A viewer sent sister station KOAT a video of a stream in the Ruidoso area rise and begin to flood in with the heavy rainfall. The water was close to some homes in the area.
FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, news outlets reported. Dante Rashad Hawes, 32, of Dayton, Ohio, was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville, Morgan...
MARIETTA, Ohio — A woman from Georgia who recently lost her German Shepherd fell in love with a dog she saw online who was located at a shelter all the way in Ohio. Kristi Elkins saw Delgado's pictures from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and said she knew in her heart she needed to adopt him. She embarked on a road trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to the shelter in Marietta, Ohio, to pick up Delgado.
CINCINNATI — Ohio is recruiting younger poll workers for its second Primary day on August 2. The “Youth at the Booth” initiative aims to get 17-year-olds, who have completed their junior year of high school, to help at voting polls. Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, said...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A divided Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the national legalization of abortion that has been in place in the U.S. for nearly 50 years. The 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision affirmed the right to receive an abortion under the 14th Amendment, ruling that abortions were constitutionally protected up until about 23 weeks when a fetus could be able to live outside the womb.
