Delays expected on I-75 in West Chester Township due to crash

MARIETTA, Ohio — A woman from Georgia who recently lost her German Shepherd fell in love with a dog she saw online who was located at a shelter all the way in Ohio. Kristi Elkins saw Delgado's pictures from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and said she knew in her heart she needed to adopt him. She embarked on a road trip from Atlanta, Georgia, to the shelter in Marietta, Ohio, to pick up Delgado.

MARIETTA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO