Cochise County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 12:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-21 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 17:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 510 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chandler Heights, or 9 miles southeast of Gilbert, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Sacaton, Santan and Higley. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 172 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 146 and 160. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 32 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 602 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles north of Estrella to near Freeman to 7 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 196 and 199. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 178. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 25 and 44. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Arizola, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 16:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-24 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. * WHEN...Until 815 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 602 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PINAL COUNTY, AZ

