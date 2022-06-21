Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 17:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 510 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chandler Heights, or 9 miles southeast of Gilbert, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Bapchule, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Sacaton, Santan and Higley. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 172 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 146 and 160. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 32 and 45. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
