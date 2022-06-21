Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 18:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-26 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 602 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 7 miles north of Estrella to near Freeman to 7 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, moving west at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than one quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 196 and 199. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 143 and 178. AZ Route 238 between mile markers 25 and 44. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Arizola, Rainbow Valley, Stanfield, Ak-Chin Village and Mobile. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, then pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO