Richland County, OH

Skyrocketing fuel prices burning up Richland County Sheriff's Office gas budget

By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD -- Rising gas prices are taking a bigger bite from the Richland County Sheriff's Office budget in 2022. The department is running 25-percent higher on law enforcement fuel expenses in 2022, as compared to 2021, and 40-percent higher than 2020. Captain Jim Sweat told commissioners the department has...

Bucyrus Post probes fatal motorcycle crash that killed 2 after striking deer

BUCYRUS -- Two people were killed Saturday night in Wyandot County after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer, according to the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The driver, a 61-year-old man, and a 60-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the motorcycle. Both occupants were...
U.S. 30 will have single-lane closures as major rehabilitation project continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
Take a look back at Mansfield's parking lot history

MANSFIELD -- Forgive me if I twist the arm of a familiar quotation in order to make it speak my meaning: “Some people see things as they are and ask ‘why?’ I dream things that never were and ask ‘why not?”. To that sentiment I would...
Pedestrian struck by commercial vehicle on I-71 in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A stretch of I-71 in Medina County was blocked for several hours Wednesday morning after a woman was run over by a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported before 8 a.m. on I-71 north after State Route 3, according to an official with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
Bucyrus DORA program to start July 1

BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus has announced its Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will start on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. The DORA will be in effect 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily on a temporary basis for the next four months. The launch coincides with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce's second First Friday of the season.
TimkenSteel cited by OSHA again following workplace fatality

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Department of Labor has cited Canton-based TimkenSteel following a fatal accident that took place last December. According to USDOL, the 65-year-old worker was crushed to death in a machine at the Gambrinus Plant on Navarre Road, after being caught on a piece of bar stock rotating at high speed.
More Details Released in Dover Dam Death

Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who fell to his death at the Dover Dam over the weekend. Law enforcement identified the man as 56-year-old Walter Rodgers of Orrville. Detective Lieutenant Adam Fisher says that it appears Rodgers was attempting to...
Intel groundbreaking ceremony delayed due to gridlocked Congress

JOHNSTOWN -- Intel has indefinitely delayed the groundbreaking ceremony for the multibillion-dollar semiconductor manufacturer facility, near Johnstown, until the CHIPS Act is passed in Congress. The CHIPS Act would provide millions of dollars toward funding domestic chip factories, which would be a boom for Ohio's upcoming manufacturing hub. "Every day...
GALLERY: North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby races in downtown Mansfield

Photos from Saturday as nearly 40 youngsters competed in the annual North Central Ohio Soap Box Derby, racing down Main Street in downtown Mansfield. Young racers in the stock division and super stock division competed for a shot at the FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron on July 23. The event is open to children between the ages of 7 and 18 who live in Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion and Morrow counties.
