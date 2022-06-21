Myasthenia Gravis patient wants change in her lifetime

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross honored 10 volunteers Saturday for their exceptional service in the last year. “In the past fiscal year, Red Cross volunteers in Northern Nevada have worked a combined 10,426 hours,” Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada chapter, said in a statement. “This number represents the generous amount of time that volunteers in our community have been willing to donate to the Red Cross – and each hour has an impact on the people who depend on us.”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They’re an extension of the Reno Rodeo Foundation. 365 days in a year minus the ten days of rodeo action fans are accustomed to seeing and you get 355 days of people making a difference. Team 355, as it’s called. How did the team...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “99% of the work is done by anyone who wants to dedicate their time, effort, and resources to the Reno Rodeo. That’s how it’s done.”. Mark Sutton, the Reno Rodeo’s director of the manpower committee, knows how critical volunteers are to the success of the annual event.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - ‘Kick For a Cause.’. For the second year in a row event organizers in Sparks put on a kickball fundraiser at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex to help raise $15,000 for four kids with special needs and their families. “Swim lessons, dance lessons, and they’re not...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baby goat yoga is coming back to Ferrari Farms. It’s happening June 25 and 26 at 11a.m. Classes will be held at the barn built in the late 1800s. There will be several goats roaming around as you practice. The goats will snuggle next to you, chew on your hair, and climb on you.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe Education Association has announced a memorandum of understanding with the Washoe County School District on teacher retention incentives. In a Facebook post Thursday, the WEA said returning teachers will receive a stipend on $1,000 in September. All active teachers will receive $1,500 in December.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety operation Friday targeting both drivers and pedestrians yielded 45 citations and two warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Six officers conducted the operation in areas that have the most pedestrian-related crashes, police said. “Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian...
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding both visitors and residents of North Lake Tahoe to be careful of bears after a woman was attacked in her home. A woman was attacked by a bear on the 3100 block of...
Mike Wilson has become well known around Northern California for his insane rope swing stunts. He’s made viral videos from all over the Tahoe area, but this one might be his most terrifying. Let me paint a picture for you – you’re having a relaxing float down the Truckee...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just hours after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V Wade, a crowd of more than 300 pro-choice supporters gathered in downtown Reno to peacefully protest the decision. The rally started outside the federal building, where protesters chanted for what they believe in. After an hour...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Woody’s Grille & Spirits in Sparks is finally back open for business. “They said hey, how do you feel about going back to Woody’s? And I said, absolutely,” said general manager Giselle Nichols. Woody’s closed down during the early days of the pandemic,...
CALIFORNIA -- A grisly encounter was caught on video of two bears viciously fighting each other in a California resident's carport. The Ring footage captures the bears charge from opposite sides of the carport before slamming into each other. They then briefly stare each other down while standing upright then...
A Nevada Republican Party leader, who signed illegitimate electoral certificates in an attempt to certify the state’s six electoral votes for former President Donald Trump, has won his race to become his county’s top elections official.
Reno, NEV — From the Ask Joe file, one of our viewers wrote in with a question about the opening of the new O'Brien Middle School in Stead. As demolition of the old school draws near, our viewer Mike noticed dumpsters full of chairs, desks and garbage cans outside the school. Why is the district tossing out all of that furniture?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound Prater Way is shut down at Rock Boulevard due to police activity, the Sparks Police Department reported. The closure took effect around 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The nature of the police activity is unknown, but our crew on scene says police tape is...
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks launched its Hello Summer Celebration Series with the Rockin’ on the River event Thursday, June 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rock Park. The free event featured live music from the local band Rick Hays & American Steel, cornhole, swag,...
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a deaf man who went missing near Incline Village on June 14. Blair Esson, 29, was last seen trying to get a ride to Grid Bar in Kings Beach, his friends told sheriff’s deputies. Esson is 5’05”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a record number of deaths on Lake Tahoe last year, authorities are hoping people who head to the lake this year will be better informed of the dangers the water poses. “It is the third most deadly body of water in the state...
