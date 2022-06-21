Myasthenia Gravis patient wants change in her lifetime

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross honored 10 volunteers Saturday for their exceptional service in the last year. “In the past fiscal year, Red Cross volunteers in Northern Nevada have worked a combined 10,426 hours,” Mary Powell, executive director of the Northern Nevada chapter, said in a statement. “This number represents the generous amount of time that volunteers in our community have been willing to donate to the Red Cross – and each hour has an impact on the people who depend on us.”

