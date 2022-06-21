Raleigh advances plan to ban dangerous wild animals as pets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center said it is at capacity for dogs and is asking for help getting some animals adopted. The Center shared a post on Facebook that asks anyone who is able to adopt to check out the available dogs at pets.wakegov.com. “If...
Raleigh, N.C. — The Wake County Animal Center is full and is asking residents for help. A spokesperson for the shelter said there is no more room for dogs, and euthanasia might be necessary in order to make space. Anyone interested in adoption is encouraged to visit the shelter's...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
"Public drinking out on the street, drug use on the street, people smoking crack in front of the courthouse of all places. A lot of violent fights, aggressive behavior, people being assaulted or threatened to be assaulted, or sexually assaulted," Creech said. Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger acknowledged the issue...
More than 1,100 shootings have happened over the last year, which averages two shootings every day in Durham. WRAL's documentary unit takes a deeper look into why the shootings are happening and what city leaders are doing to stop it. Tune in Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for "Durham Under Fire."
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Everest Kitchen in Wendell and Wok'n Grille in Durham. Reporter: Eric...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A single mother and her three kids are starting over after a fire destroyed their Hillsborough home, business and killed seven pets. Reporter: Eric Miller.
RALEIGH — A tweet from former state Rep. Christy Clark (D-Mecklenburg) has led Harris Teeter to pull several American-themed coozies from its stores. Clark wrote Monday, “I am disappointed these coozies are being sold in an NC store. 110 Americans die every day from gun violence and most recently children, educators, health care providers, and family members were killed in mass shootings. Please remove them.”
There won't be fireworks shows in at least two counties in Eastern NC for 4th of July this year. Franklin County and Wilson County decided to cancel their shows this year after fireworks were destroyed in an explosion earlier this month. Swansboro in Onslow County decided to cancel their show as well.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Household pests are typically limited to eight legs or wings. This time of year however, you may be finding a different kind of creepy crawler. Researchers at North Carolina State University say millipedes typically make dark, cool, moist environments like mulched shrubs and flower beds their home. They like to hide and feed and decomposing vegetation.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — “American Idol” runner-up Clay Aiken’s Raleigh home is now for sale, according to realtor.com. He bought the 4,277-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home for $655,000 four years and is selling it for $980,000. You can check out photos of the home for sale here. Aiken, a Raleigh native, has released seven albums since […]
Durham, N.C. — The intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue was closed Friday after a serious crash. At 7:15 a.m., the Durham Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area, east of downtown Durham. WRAL's Brian Shrader said Main Street was impacted by delays. This story will...
Fayetteville, N.C. — Smoke from a building fire turned heads in downtown Fayetteville Wednesday morning. The fire was reported before 6 a.m. at a building circle on Hay Street near Market Square, close to the historic Market House. WRAL News learned the fire originated in a smaller building and...
Durham, N.C. — A teenage girl was killed in a Durham shooting at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Durham Police Department said. Officers received a call that a girl had been shot on the 300 block of South Woodcrest Street, which is in a residential area of Durham east of downtown.
Durham, N.C. — A man and a woman were charged with abducting a child in Durham. Patricia Blunt, 60, of Wake Forest, and Rodney Allen, 55, of Durham, were each charged in June with one count of child abduction. Blunt and Allen were arrested in different locations in Durham.
CLINTON, N.C. (WGHP) — David Chestnutt, of Clinton, bought a $10 scratch-off and won the first $1 million prize of a new scratch-off game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Chestnutt bought his winning Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Am Station on Southeast Boulevard in Clinton on Tuesday. When he arrived at lottery […]
