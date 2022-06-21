ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Greenville Police May Activity Report

By WGEL
wgel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greenville Police Department has released its report of activities for May....

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Victim Of Fatal Stabbing Identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in Springfield. 26-year-old Thomas Shephard of Springfield died Thursday night in the emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Coroner Jim Allmon says an autopsy confirmed that Shephard died of multiple stab wounds. Springfield police say he...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 23RD, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 33-year-old Shirley Knott was arrested Wednesday for Disorderly Conduct. 43-year-old Oley Stanley of Waltonville was arrested Wednesday by the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Man shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Euclid Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Investigators say a man, not identified by name or age, was shot and killed during an assault in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, IL
Greenville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
advantagenews.com

Body found in unincorporated Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating the discovery of a body this (Friday) afternoon. The discovery was made around 1:20pm along Chain of Rocks Road near Illinois Route 157 in an unincorporated part of the county. We’ll have more information on this story as it is made available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Suspect steals police car in Collinsville

A suspect remains at large after stealing a police car overnight in Collinsville. The person, described as a white male, was picked up at a convenience store on IL 157 around midnight. At some point he wound up behind the wheel of the police car, fleeing the scene. According to...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Man shot in North City Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood of North City Saturday morning, police tell News 4. The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Euclid just before 11:30 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Homicide...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Tickets
newschannel20.com

Man arrested on weapons charge after running from Springfield Police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — On June 21, 2022 at approximately 10:29 p.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit were conducting patrols in the 1700 block of East Brown Street due to recent shots fired calls in the area. Officers observed Deonte Williams (male, 30 years-old) standing on the sidewalk and were aware of outstanding warrants for his arrest. As the officers attempted to make contact with Williams, he began to flee on foot. Williams was quickly taken into custody and was found in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol. Williams is currently in the Sangamon County Jail pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man faces a felony DUI charge after a June 17 incident in East Alton. Colton L. Bachman, 22, of Alton, was charged June 21 with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while license revoked/suspended, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Telegraph

Woman charged with bringing drugs into Jersey County Jail

JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville woman faces a number of felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from DUI to bringing contraband into the Jersey County Jail after an incident June 16. Christina M. Reynolds, 41, of Jerseyville, was charged June 17 with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drug, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Indictments issued against 6

EDWARDSVILLE - Several indictments were issued by a Madison County grand jury last week related to violent crimes. Tonisha R. Rogers, 39, of Granite City, was indicted June 16 for aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies; and three counts of child endangerment, all Class A misdemeanors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy