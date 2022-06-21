Greenville Police May Activity Report

JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville woman faces a number of felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from DUI to bringing contraband into the Jersey County Jail after an incident June 16.
Christina M. Reynolds, 41, of Jerseyville, was charged June 17 with bringing contraband into a penal institution, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drug, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
