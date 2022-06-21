ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Anna Louise "Mama Lou" Sampson

By Crain and Sons Funeral Home
 5 days ago

On Thursday, June 16, 2022, Anna Louise Sampson transitioned to be with our Lord & Savior at the age of 94. She was a member of Salters Chapel AME Church where in her earlier years, she worked diligently wherever she was needed. “Mama Lou” worked at the Bogalusa Medical...

Walter Green

Walter Allen Green, 67, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Walter is survived by two daughters, Summer Green Allen of Bogalusa, LA and Lindsey Green of Bogalusa, LA; seven grandchildren, Jayci Allen, Davin Green, Caden Allen, Natalie Green, Peyton Green, Alivia Green, and Kingston Green; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Ann (Mike) Berner of Poplarville, MS and Janice (Mike) Halprin; two brothers, John (Suzie) Green of Mount Hermon, LA and Rickey (Julie) Green of Varnado, LA; his special cousin, Robert Boutwell; three special friends, Lisa Erwin, Tammy Hodge and Cathy Adams; and a host of nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
BOGALUSA, LA
Linden Joseph Raimer

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Linden Joseph Raimer, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75. Linden was born on December 31, 1946, in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from McDonogh 35 and followed in his grandfather's footsteps becoming a master plumber and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 60. Years later he became the director of building permits in St Tammany parish and later the director of field services at IAPMO, the International Association of Plumbing & Mechanical Officials until his retirement in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pamela Janel Williams

A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born August 2, 1971, in Kentwood, LA and was 50 years of age. Pam was a loving wife and mother. Family always came first! She loved going to the beach. Every chance she got she loved going out dancing with her husband. They would dance anywhere a good song was playing. Even while waiting in line at Cracker Barrel once. The last couple of years Pam and her husband traveled all over the country. She even got her feet wet in the Pacific Ocean in Northern California. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Ricky Williams; 3 daughters, Kayla, Kasey, and Krissy Williams; 1 son, Cole Williams; 1 grandson, Cohen Williams; 2 sisters, Jessie and Missy White; father, Richard White; grandmother, Lynell Vines. Preceded in death by her mother, Lynell White; great-aunt, Nettie Loving; grandparents, Marie and Enos White; grandfather, Odies Vines. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 5:00PM until 9:00PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 and from 8:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Interment Hyde Cemetery, Chesbrough, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
KENTWOOD, LA
Learmia Listach Conerly

Learmia Listach Conerly, age 83, entered eternal rest peacefully on the afternoon of Tuesday June 21, 2022, at Hospice House of Slidell, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on July 7th, 1938, to Nora Listach and Annie Lee Gillie Listach. Learmia is survived by her...
MADISONVILLE, LA
Leadership Livingston salutes Class of 2022

The Leadership Livingston Class of 2022 graduated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Leadership Livingston, a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, has been in place since 2012 and the class of 2022 is the tenth year of graduates. This latest graduating class, with 21 graduates, brings the total graduates to 237.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Patching begins this week on Wardline Road in Hammond

HAMMOND—Motorists may experience delays on Wardline Road this coming week as crews begin patching portions of the roadway. The project is part of the Regional Planning Commission’s “road rehab” program for South Tangipahoa Parish. Parish President Robby Miller, who serves on the RPC, said patching will begin Monday, June 27, and continue through Friday, July 1, weather permitting.
HAMMOND, LA
Dion Grossnickle

North Cypress Fitness Center co-owner Dion Grossnickle gave the keynote speech for Leadership Tangipahoa graduation last night.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Taylor Anthony

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony at Thursday night's Leadership Tangipahoa graduation.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Virginia man arrested after pursuit with stolen vehicle in Slidell

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Virginia man following a chase, which occurred Friday afternoon near Slidell. At approximately 2:15 p.m. Friday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Mazda SUV near Powell Drive on U.S. Highway 11 in Slidell. The vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Virginia, failed to stop and instead initiated a high-speed pursuit down North Drive across Robert Road, turning eastbound on Gause Boulevard and wrecking on Military Road near Cross Gates. During the pursuit, the driver, 21-year-old Jamar Jones, intentionally rammed three Sheriff’s Office units, causing moderate to minor damage to the units. No deputies were injured.
SLIDELL, LA

