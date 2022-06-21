Unit 2 School Board Meets Wednesday

A $4,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois to repair the roof of the Granite City Fire Museum is just part of a much larger plan to renovate the museum and the building next door to it. Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching funds to eight preservation projects across the state. A total of $16,000 was awarded to four projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program. That includes the grant for the Granite City Fire Museum, which was built in 1904 and used as the city's first city hall, police station and firehouse.

