ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Unit 2 School Board Meets Wednesday

By WGEL
wgel.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will hold a special meeting, in conjunction with...

wgel.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

County Board Approves Variance & Permit For Substation

At the Bond County Board’s second June meeting Tuesday night, members approved a variance and special use permit to MMI Infrastructure to build a utility substation along Route 40, west of Greenville. Brad Criner, Bond County zoning administrator, said the company will use the substation to boost broadband fiber...
BOND COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

I-DOT announces roadwork beginning Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has announced some roadwork beginning Monday (6/27). The southbound right lane will be closed on the Clark Bridge/US 67 tomorrow and Tuesday from 9 am to 4 pm for routine inspections, with the northbound right lane being closed from 8 am to 3 pm on Wednesday (6/29) and Thursday (6/30).
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Granite City roof part of bigger project

A $4,000 grant from Landmarks Illinois to repair the roof of the Granite City Fire Museum is just part of a much larger plan to renovate the museum and the building next door to it. Landmarks Illinois has awarded $24,500 in matching funds to eight preservation projects across the state. A total of $16,000 was awarded to four projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program. That includes the grant for the Granite City Fire Museum, which was built in 1904 and used as the city's first city hall, police station and firehouse.
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bond County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
County
Bond County, IL
Bond County, IL
Government
advantagenews.com

Forest Park turns 150, originally dedicated by former Mayor of Alton

Th, 1876 by Scottish-born St. Louis Mayor Joseph Brown (1823-1899). Brown previously served as the Mayor of Alton from 1856 to 1857 and is buried at the Alton City Cemetery. One accomplishment of Brown’s as Mayor of Alton was successfully connecting Alton to Chicago via railroad service. By the...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Cahokia airport project may support 450-plus jobs

CAHOKIA  - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs.  This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.
CAHOKIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Library#Unit 2 School Board
The Telegraph

Street fair set in Jerseyville Tuesday

JERSEYVILLE - The Jersey County Business Association will host a street fair as a part of their monthly Open Late event in Jerseyville from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at the corner of Washington and Arch Street. Participating businesses include A&K Laser Designs, Adorn Arts By Natalie, Ajk Designs, Alive to Thrive, Allen Greenhouse, A.Toppy Designs, Clay Creek Jewelry, Designs by Deseray, Epoxy Farms, Fox & Thistle, Jessica's $5 Sparkling Fashion, Koen Counseling and Wellness Center, More than just a bag-31 bags, My Essential Bliss, Scentsy, Triple H Frangrances and Truth Tree Treasures.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Sewer separation project to close part of US 67 through Alton

The ongoing Illinois American Water sewer separation project in Alton is about to impact a major route for people traveling through downtown. U.S. 67 will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street starting July 5th. There will still be access to a couple of busy restaurants along that stretch of highway.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
starvedrock.media

Dozens rally against anti-abortion decision in Belleville

BELLEVILLE — Nationwide protests against the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a federal constitutional right to abortion reached the Metro East Saturday as dozens gathered to commiserate and sound off. For more than an hour in the early evening, people held signs reading “Mind your own uterus”...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

FBI St. Louis vigilant in light of Dept. of Homeland Security bulletin

ST. LOUIS – The FBI St. Louis field remains vigilant during PRIDE St. Louis weekend in light of a Department of Homeland Security bulletin. FBI St. Louis Assistant Special Agent in Charge Mark Dargis says the bureau has not found a specific or credible threat involving the weekend’s events. However, he asks visitors if they see something to call police immediately.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Hamiltons mark 60th anniversary

ALTON – Dr. Robert and Charlene Hamilton marked their 60th anniversary on June 10. They were married June 10, 1962, in North Platte, Nebraska at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church by the Rev. Daniel Schmidt.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy