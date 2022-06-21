Job fair at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville happening soon

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Job fair at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville. (Hyatt Regency Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a full-time or part-time position?

You may be interested in a job fair hosted by the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville on Tuesday, June 28.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The hotel is looking for people to fill positions in a range of departments like sales, front office, food and beverage.

Attendees can speak with managers at the hiring event as well as take part in interviews. If hired, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville offers employees medical insurance plans, vision and dental care along with other benefits.

It will start at 1 p.m. in Boardrooms 2 and 3. It ends at 5 p.m.

For a full list of positions, visit https://careers.hyatt.com/en-US/careers/.

Once on the website, type “Hyatt Regency Jacksonville” into the search bar.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]