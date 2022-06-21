ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job fair at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville happening soon

By Briana Ross-Williams, Action News Jax
 5 days ago
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Job fair at Hyatt Regency Jacksonville. (Hyatt Regency Jacksonville)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are you looking for a full-time or part-time position?

You may be interested in a job fair hosted by the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville on Tuesday, June 28.

The hotel is looking for people to fill positions in a range of departments like sales, front office, food and beverage.

Attendees can speak with managers at the hiring event as well as take part in interviews. If hired, Hyatt Regency Jacksonville offers employees medical insurance plans, vision and dental care along with other benefits.

It will start at 1 p.m. in Boardrooms 2 and 3. It ends at 5 p.m.

For a full list of positions, visit https://careers.hyatt.com/en-US/careers/.

Once on the website, type “Hyatt Regency Jacksonville” into the search bar.

