Lackawanna County, PA

Biden’s candidate for PA Middle District U.S. Attorney sworn in

By Justin Glowacki
 5 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Gerard M. Karam was officially sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 21.

President Biden nominated Gerard M. Karam to serve as the head of the office on April 22 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 13.

Karam will replace John C. Gurganus who was selected as the interim United States Attorney in November 2021.

Williamsport principal charged with sexual assault of student

Karam served as a partner in the Scranton law firm of Mazzoni, Karam, Petorakm, and Valvano for 27 years and served as their managing partner for 20 years.

“It is a great honor and privilege to be sworn in as United States Attorney for the Middle
District of Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “I look forward to working with
the talented and dedicated staff of the United States Attorney’s Office, and our law enforcement
and community partners in pursuit of justice.”

Karam worked as the Assistant Public Defender in Lackawanna County from 1990 to 1993 and was promoted to Cheif Public Defender in Lackawanna County from 1994 to 2004.

#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The U S Senate
WBRE

