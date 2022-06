Donald Carlisle Chandler Jr. passed away during the night on June 15, 2022, in the care of Bay Square Memory Care at Yarmouth with end-stage Parkin- son’s disease. The son of Donald and Mary (Sweetser) Chandler of New Gloucester, Donnie was born March 13, 1936, in Portland Maine. He drove his first tractor at.

