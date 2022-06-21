Hidalgo County officials responding to body found in Elsa
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a body was found in rural Elsa.Body found in rural Weslaco, investigation underway
Deputies with the HCSO were dispatched to Mile 16 Road and FM 88 Road in rural Elsa, Texas on June 21, 2022, at 11:46 a.m., in reference to an equivocal death according to a press release .
Deputies arrived at a scene where there was a dead body “in an advanced state of decomposition.”
Because of the state of decomposition, investigators are awaiting DNA results.
Editor's Note: Equivocal death investigations are those inquiries that are open to interpretation.
