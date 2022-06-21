ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Frank Mann’s Funeral

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 5 days ago

Commissioner Frank Mann passed away this morning surrounded by his family. Mann’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday, July 2 at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church 2438 Second St Ft Myers. The 625-acre preserve is named...

thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Unprecedented growth will affect Lehigh Acres

East Lee County is about to get a lot of new residents. With 1400 new homes at the corner of Homestead Rd and Milwaukee Blvd with city water and 1400 septic tanks. Now on Wednesday, Lee County Commissioners voted to approve a development that would bring 10,000 new homes and much more to an environmentally sensitive area known as the DRGR.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Commissioner Frank Mann passes away

Franklin B. Mann (born August 29, 1941) was a true honest American politician in the state of Florida. Passed June 21, 2022. Mann was born in Fort Myers, Florida. Mann is a lifelong resident of Lee County and received his degree in political science from Vanderbilt University in 1964. He has spent 45 years in the business community and was the founder of his own insurance agency in 1967.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lab monkeys in Pa. accident were headed to Labelle Florida via quarantine in Missouri

The 100 lab monkeys involved in the Jan. 21 accident near Danville were headed to Labelle Florida by way of a quarantine facility in Missouri. Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the junction with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a pickup pulling a trailer carrying the monkeys was hit by a dump truck.
LABELLE, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Letter to the Editor

I taught government and history for over 30 years. Watching the January 6 Capitol events unfold, I felt horror thinking this was the end of our Democracy. Brave Capitol Police were outnumbered and pleaded for reinforcements that didn’t come for hours. Our Capitol was breached on four sides. The mob broke windows, stormed offices, and trashed the Rotunda and Senate chamber. Trump and Confederate flags and bear spray were used as weapons against Capitol Police. Our Congressmen and Senators fled. A noose was erected. Chants to get Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi echoed through the halls.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

LIFE IN PRISON FOR MOLESTING A CHILD

Carlos Alberto Lobo was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to life in prison for Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. The defendant was found guilty as charged following a Lee County trial in April. In 2018, a child told an adult about the defendant touching her in a sexual manner. The crimes happened...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Tiny house stolen

Deputies are looking for someone who stole a tiny house from a North Fort Myers parking lot Tuesday. Korean War veteran Richard Dunmire is 90 years old and takes pride in his work in building tiny homes. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the tiny house was located in...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres property valuation up nearly 19%

Property valuations throughout Lee County exploded in 2021, with Cape Coral leading the way to the highest annual increases ever. Lehigh did not do too badly itself. Overall valuation within the Lehigh Acres Fire District saw an overall valuation increase of an estimated 18.91 percent, a bump of appropriately $1.06 billion.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DEPUTY TYLER DAVOLT RECOGNIZED AS THE FLORIDA AMERICAN LEGION’S LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Congratulations to Deputy Tyler Davolt for being chosen as the Florida American Legion’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year!. Previously serving in the U.S. Army, Deputy Davolt exemplifies all the qualities required to be a Lee County deputy. Deputy Davolt goes above and beyond the call of duty and saves lives regularly. As an example, he saved a dog that had been struck by a car in Lehigh Acres. He spent forty-five minutes rendering aid to the dog, eventually saving it’s life. On another call, Deputy Davolt performed CPR on a three-month old child that had stopped breathing. The child was later released from the hospital healthy; and just in time for Christmas!
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Child predator sting operation arrest Lehigh Acres man among 11 others

A Lehigh Acres man was one of 12 people arrested in an undercover sting operation out of Polk County that targeted sexual predators online, officials said. The operation dubbed “Operation Child Protector II” was a two-week-long investigation conducted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department, detectives.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A fire sparked at 159 Partridge St

Structure fire in a Lehigh Acres home caused multiple homes to be evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the flames. According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire sparked at 159 Partridge St. Occupants reported that everyone exited the home safely, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Rescue.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

