Frank Mann’s Funeral

I taught government and history for over 30 years. Watching the January 6 Capitol events unfold, I felt horror thinking this was the end of our Democracy. Brave Capitol Police were outnumbered and pleaded for reinforcements that didn’t come for hours. Our Capitol was breached on four sides. The mob broke windows, stormed offices, and trashed the Rotunda and Senate chamber. Trump and Confederate flags and bear spray were used as weapons against Capitol Police. Our Congressmen and Senators fled. A noose was erected. Chants to get Vice President Pence and Speaker Pelosi echoed through the halls.
