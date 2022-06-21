Frank Mann’s Funeral

Congratulations to Deputy Tyler Davolt for being chosen as the Florida American Legion’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year!. Previously serving in the U.S. Army, Deputy Davolt exemplifies all the qualities required to be a Lee County deputy. Deputy Davolt goes above and beyond the call of duty and saves lives regularly. As an example, he saved a dog that had been struck by a car in Lehigh Acres. He spent forty-five minutes rendering aid to the dog, eventually saving it’s life. On another call, Deputy Davolt performed CPR on a three-month old child that had stopped breathing. The child was later released from the hospital healthy; and just in time for Christmas!

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO