MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Finkenbinder Trombino, 74, of Massena, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born in Plattsburgh and raised in Rouses Point, the daughter of the late Carl O. and Emma M. Getman Finkenbinder. She is the dear friend and former wife of Joseph; beloved mother of Gina, Anthony and Terri Trombino; cherished grandmother of Cory Trombino, Talia Trombino and Willow Aubry; loving sister of Frank “Pete” Finkenbinder and the late Janice Basu and Charles Finkenbinder; adored aunt of Priya Basu and Eric Basu (Serena), Katie Finkenbinder and John Tyler.

MASSENA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO