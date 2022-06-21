Be On The Lookout, Toms River, NJ Police Want You to Obey This Important Law

A 30-year old Toms River woman was charged in connection with a Manchester accident which left two dead, prosecutor’s said today. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 21, 2022, Danielle Bowker, 30, of Toms River, was charged with two counts of Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a(1); two counts of Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5.3a; two counts of Assault by Auto in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1c(2); and Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, all in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Manchester Township on March 29, 2022, resulting in the deaths of Michael Sadis, 48, of Toms River, and Paul Lamberti, 58, also of Toms River.

