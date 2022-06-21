ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showers Reurning to Delmarva

By WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
WBOC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecast updated on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Partly cloudy and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 3-11 mph. Wednesday: Partly sunny and humid. A few showers about PM. High 82-83° inland with temps. around 75° PM near the beaches. Wind: S...

www.wboc.com

