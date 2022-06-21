ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss a step closer to College World Series championship game

By Leah Williams
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WfRHA_0gHgjfNu00

OMAHA ( WJTV ) – The Ole Miss Rebels continued their run in the College World Series (CWS) in Omaha after another win on Monday, June 20. The baseball team defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 13-5.

Fans of both teams started leaving the game by the dozens after the first few innings, because they knew Ole Miss had the game in the bag.

Ole Miss fans in Omaha said they couldn’t be any prouder of their team.

“It was like a home game. Everybody was so loud,” said one fan.

Ole Miss beats Arkansas 13-5 in 2nd College World Series match

Another said, “It was awesome. Rebel fans came out in force. There were a lot of Arkansas fans. The whole crowd was awesome. It was the best crowd I’ve experienced for sure so far in Omaha. I was expecting a lot closer game, but my Rebels put it on them pretty good, so I was happy to see that. Made my life a lot more stress free.”

Several fans said they had to head back to Mississippi on Tuesday, but they might travel to Omaha again if Ole Miss makes it to the national championship game.

On Wednesday, June 22, Ole Miss will face the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Arkansas and Auburn. The Rebels have beaten both teams so far in the tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Sports Zone Special: Ole Miss faces Oklahoma in CWS finals

OMAHA (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News was live in Omaha and Oxford on Friday, June 14 for another Sports Zone 12 “Ole Miss: Road to Omaha” special. The Rebels advanced to the College World Series (CWS) finals after defeating Arkansas on Thursday, June 23. The Rebels beat the Razorbacks 2-0. The win comes after Ole […]
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Rebels beat Oklahoma 10-3 in first CWS finals game

OMAHA (WJTV) – Ole Miss beat Oklahoma 10-3 in the first match of the NCAA Baseball College World Series finals in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday, June 25. Tim Elko and Kevin Graham scored in the first fifteen minutes of the game to give Ole Miss a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the second, […]
OMAHA, NE
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans lined up early for first game of CWS finals

OMAHA, Miss. (WJTV) – Today is the Rebels’ first ever national championship game. There’s lots of excitement. Fans have even started lining up to get into the game about two hours ahead of first pitch. Fans said they couldn’t miss a once in a lifetime opportunity. “National championship. We may never get back here again. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Underdogs Ole Miss, OU set for College World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Less than a month ago, Mississippi players and coaches didn’t know if they would make the NCAA baseball tournament. This weekend, the Rebels will play for the national championship. Next up is Oklahoma in the College World Series finals. The Sooners also had doubts about whether they would make the 64-team […]
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Arkansas State
WJTV 12

Ole Miss to host College World Series watch party

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss will host a watch party for the NCAA College World Series Championship Series on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary) at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. The Rebels defeated Arkansas 2-0 to advance for the College World Series Final for the first time in program history. Back home in Oxford, fans […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Rebels prepare for CWS finals against Oklahoma

OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss Rebels may be off on Friday, but they’re gearing up for their first ever national championship game on Saturday, June 25. The Rebels defeated Arkansas on Thursday, sending the Razorbacks home and securing their spot in the championship game. Ole Miss made it to the semifinals before, but this […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss fans travel to Omaha for CWS finals

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team is only two or three games away from winning their first ever national championship. Fans were out and about in Oxford on Friday preparing for Saturday’s big game. Ole Miss apparel is selling like hot cakes, and fans are making impulse decisions to drive to Omaha. […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy