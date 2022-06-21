Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend
By WMTW
wabi.tv
5 days ago
AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a presser to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron...
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - The male body found by a recycling truck driver in Scarborough Friday morning, has been identified by authorities. Police have investigated the scene at Casella Recycling on Gibson Road and have identified the male body as 64-year-old, Paul Hayden of Portland. Officials said a Troiano Waste...
SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Somerville. The crash happened Friday afternoon. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows the bike driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside in the road.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped back up Sunday. The Maine CDC says 114 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up ten from Saturday. 16 people remain in critical care. Five people are on ventilators, that’s an increase of one from Saturday. More than...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine. The Maine CDC says 104 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 12 over the last 24 hours. 16 people are in critical care. Four people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is reporting 208...
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Some major developments in the national fight against toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS have brought renowned activist Erin Brockovich and her legal team back to Fairfield. Brockovich’s team updated residents on where their lawsuit against those who polluted their water stands. In fact, progress...
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a movie chronicling the life of music legend Elvis Presley in theaters this weekend, many in Maine are recalling the King’s lone appearance here in Maine. On May 24th, 1977, Elvis played the Augusta Civic Center. A plaque commemorating the occasion still sits proudly...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis. Here’s what she had...
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air-quality alert for Sunday, June 26th. The agency says ground-level ozone is climbing in Maine and will likely reach unhealthy levels. Those unhealthy levels are expected along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National park. At elevated ozone...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, clouds will slowly begin to increase ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Areas of fog are also expected. The cold front will move through the state on Monday. Rain is expected along the front and could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms may also be possible, mainly for inland areas. Severe storms are not expected. Rain will start in western Maine between 7 and 9 a.m. and move east. Rain should make its way to the interstate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and continue to move toward the coast and eastern Maine through the afternoon. Rain should taper off between 6 and 9 p.m. Around 0.5″ of rain is expected for most areas. Monday will also be much cooler compared to the weekend; highs will only be in the 60s and 70s.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine’s senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the “PACT Act.”
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s two senators are part of a bipartisan group of Senators who negotiated the gun safety legislation which was pass in the Senate on Thursday night. Senator Angus King says the biggest win with this legislation is that it’s happening at all. He sees...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival is Saturday in Dover-Foxcroft, but those who can’t get enough of the classic dessert could get an early taste in Bangor on Friday. For the second straight year, Hermon’s Donnie Veneziano held his Whoopies for Whiskers fundraiser at the Bangor...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Early risers Friday will be rewarded with an astronomical event that happens roughly once every 20 years. A “planetary parade” will be visible to the naked eye before sunrise. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be in alignment when looking to the east.
