Auburn, ME

Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

By WMTW
wabi.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a presser to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron...

www.wabi.tv

wabi.tv

Washington man killed in motorcycle crash in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - A Washington man died after his motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck in Somerville. The crash happened Friday afternoon. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows the bike driven by 78-year old Christopher Lascoutx, collided with the truck as it was mid-turn broadside in the road.
SOMERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped back up Sunday. The Maine CDC says 114 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s up ten from Saturday. 16 people remain in critical care. Five people are on ventilators, that’s an increase of one from Saturday. More than...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine CDC reports 208 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Maine. The Maine CDC says 104 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 12 over the last 24 hours. 16 people are in critical care. Four people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is reporting 208...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine concealed carry permits unaffected as Supreme Court strikes down recent gun laws

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
wabi.tv

The King’s Guard: Looking back at Elvis Presley’s lone Maine show

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With a movie chronicling the life of music legend Elvis Presley in theaters this weekend, many in Maine are recalling the King’s lone appearance here in Maine. On May 24th, 1977, Elvis played the Augusta Civic Center. A plaque commemorating the occasion still sits proudly...
wabi.tv

Christian Civic League of Maine reacts to abortion ruling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade, we spoke to Barbara Ford -- the Executive Director of the Godparent Home Ministries -- a center in Bangor for women in their teens to thirties who are pregnant and in crisis. Here’s what she had...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Air Quality Alert Issued for Sunday

Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air-quality alert for Sunday, June 26th. The agency says ground-level ozone is climbing in Maine and will likely reach unhealthy levels. Those unhealthy levels are expected along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National park. At elevated ozone...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Rainy and much cooler on Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, clouds will slowly begin to increase ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Areas of fog are also expected. The cold front will move through the state on Monday. Rain is expected along the front and could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms may also be possible, mainly for inland areas. Severe storms are not expected. Rain will start in western Maine between 7 and 9 a.m. and move east. Rain should make its way to the interstate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and continue to move toward the coast and eastern Maine through the afternoon. Rain should taper off between 6 and 9 p.m. Around 0.5″ of rain is expected for most areas. Monday will also be much cooler compared to the weekend; highs will only be in the 60s and 70s.
wabi.tv

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine’s senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances. Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the “PACT Act.”
MAINE STATE
Here’s where you can see five planets in Maine’s night sky

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Early risers Friday will be rewarded with an astronomical event that happens roughly once every 20 years. A “planetary parade” will be visible to the naked eye before sunrise. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be in alignment when looking to the east.
MAINE STATE

