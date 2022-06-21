Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, clouds will slowly begin to increase ahead of a cold front pushing in from the west. Areas of fog are also expected. The cold front will move through the state on Monday. Rain is expected along the front and could be heavy at times. A few thunderstorms may also be possible, mainly for inland areas. Severe storms are not expected. Rain will start in western Maine between 7 and 9 a.m. and move east. Rain should make its way to the interstate between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and continue to move toward the coast and eastern Maine through the afternoon. Rain should taper off between 6 and 9 p.m. Around 0.5″ of rain is expected for most areas. Monday will also be much cooler compared to the weekend; highs will only be in the 60s and 70s.

16 HOURS AGO