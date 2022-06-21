ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

‘Come get me, you coward,’ Michigan man yelled at police, firefighters amid strange crime spree

By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
The Saginaw News
 5 days ago
CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they...

The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

