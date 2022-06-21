‘Come get me, you coward,’ Michigan man yelled at police, firefighters amid strange crime spree
By Cole Waterman
The Saginaw News
5 days ago
CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they...
BAY CITY, MI -- Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man Sunday afternoon in Bay City. Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Sunday, June 26, to the 1300 block of Columbus Avenue in Bay City following a report of a person who’d been shot.
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bronco is missing from Chocolay Township off of Green Garden Rd. The truck was last seen in Skandia. If you have any information on its location, contact Chocolay Township Police at (906) 249-4040.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult.
Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000.
The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement.
Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Friday after he hit a car turning in front of him, police said. Shortly after 3 p.m. June 24, the motorcyclist was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Dixie Highway near Hutchinson Drive in Springfield Township when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 69-year-old Davisburg woman turned left in front of him, police said.
HOLLAND, Michigan — A woman is seriously injured after a crash in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Police believe a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man driving a 2018 Jeep Compass was traveling west on Adams Street around 7:37 p.m. when he disregarded multiple red traffic signals. The...
SHEPHERD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sumner man is in custody and is facing multiple felony charges following a home invasion where police say he robbed the homeowner at gunpoint. Joseph Ryan Kadlek was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning according to the Shepherd Police Department. On Friday just after 7:00...
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
Relatives of the woman slain by her ex-boyfriend in a murder-suicide that occurred last week in Gratiot County’s North Shade Township are raising money to help her family pay for funeral expenses. Reagan Torp, 23, of Portland, was killed during the early morning hours of June 14 by Christopher...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Rapids police discovered the body of 69-year-old Richard John Jekel on June 6, the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said. A 26-year-old has been charged with open murder and felony firearm. Police were surveilling the accused as part of a stalking complaint filed by...
Pittsfield Township police are investigating the death of a 58-year-old Saline woman. On June 17, just after 10:30 p.m., Pittsfield Township police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Maple and Ellsworth roads. Michelle Young, 58, of Saline, was found injured in the roadway and was later pronounced dead at the University of Michigan Hospital, according to Pittsfield Police.
DETROIT – In just the last five days six people have died in crashes on Metro Detroit highways. Michigan State Police have said none of the crashes were accidents and all could have been avoided. Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said every crash involved someone doing something wrong...
SAGINAW, MI — When a Burt woman dumped an overdose victim’s body in a rural Saginaw County creek three years ago, the driving force was her own drug dependency. Now, the judge who described the impetus behind her crime as such has given her the opportunity to put her addiction behind her.
GENESSE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A jury has convicted a Detroit man in a sexual assault that happened in 2017 at a Davison-area campground, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. Reno Kenyatte Johnson, 44, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of...
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Police carrying out a drug bust in Michigan said they found far more than drugs in a home, including more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. Warren Police told WDIV that they raided a home in Madison Heights after the owner, Denver Hensley Jr., sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer. At the time, the officer said he saw a handgun.
Lansing — A Michigan State Police investigation into unauthorized access to election equipment led investigators to serve a search warrant in Metro Detroit, where they used a bomb squad to open a safe and recover evidence, according to documents obtained by The Detroit News. Police seized the evidence inside...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for help after two puppies were found severely emaciated and abandoned. Investigators said both dogs were found on Pierce Road by SVSU and were not wearing collars or were microchipped. The rescue said the female is so weak...
