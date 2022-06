Two people were uninjured following a small plane crash Wednesday night in Idaho County along the Snake River. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the border of Wallowa County in Oregon and Idaho County along the Snake River, in the Dry Gulch area, about 12 miles from Riggins. Idaho County dispatch received a report that the Air Force had a mayday call from a Cessna aircraft.

