Code Orange air quality advisory issued for central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials issued a Code Orange air quality advisory Tuesday effective immediately for central Arkansas.

Under the advisory from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, public agencies, private businesses and the general public are being asked to voluntarily take actions to reduce ground-level ozone formation.

Steps people can take to reduce ground-level ozone formation include:

Refueling their cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m.

Avoiding fuel spills and not “topping off” tanks.

Carpooling or using mass transit.

Combining errands instead of separate vehicle trips.

Not driving unnecessarily, especially during peak commuting hours or during the hottest part of the day.

Children, adults, and those with respiratory conditions are asked to limit prolonged outdoor exertion to minimize health risks associated with ozone exposure.

Exposure to increased ozone levels can cause the following:

Nose, eye, throat and lung irritation.

Aggravation to existing conditions and increased potential for illness among people with preexisting respiratory conditions.

This advisory will expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

To see the daily ozone forecast for Arkansas, head to ADEQ.State.AR.US .

