ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Code Orange air quality advisory issued for central Arkansas

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WG2QX_0gHghsgX00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State officials issued a Code Orange air quality advisory Tuesday effective immediately for central Arkansas.

Under the advisory from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, public agencies, private businesses and the general public are being asked to voluntarily take actions to reduce ground-level ozone formation.

Heat Advisory in AR: What are the signs of heat exhaustion?

Steps people can take to reduce ground-level ozone formation include:

  • Refueling their cars and lawnmowers after 7 p.m.
  • Avoiding fuel spills and not “topping off” tanks.
  • Carpooling or using mass transit.
  • Combining errands instead of separate vehicle trips.
  • Not driving unnecessarily, especially during peak commuting hours or during the hottest part of the day.

Children, adults, and those with respiratory conditions are asked to limit prolonged outdoor exertion to minimize health risks associated with ozone exposure.

Red Cross offers tips on what to do during a summer heat advisory

Exposure to increased ozone levels can cause the following:

  • Nose, eye, throat and lung irritation.
  • Aggravation to existing conditions and increased potential for illness among people with preexisting respiratory conditions.

This advisory will expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

To see the daily ozone forecast for Arkansas, head to ADEQ.State.AR.US .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

It’s been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain: Here’s why

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As of Thursday, it has been 13 days since Little Rock has seen rain. The last rainfall measured was on June 10th with just over half an inch collected. While there have been a few pop-up shower across the natural state in the last two weeks, most areas have remained completely dry while temperatures have sweltered.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
flyfishings.art

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas

Best Lake To Live On In Arkansas. But, where arkansas shines is in the cost of housing. We are rated #6 out of 27 top places to live in little rock, ar. September, may and october are the most pleasant months in bella vista, while january and december are the least comfortable months. #10 best places to live in arkansas.walnut valley. Guides pick you up at your houseboat and take you to the best spots to score striped bass.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#Air Quality#Commuting#Code Orange#State#Nexstar Media Inc
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain chances return Sunday

TONIGHT: Temperatures will stay warm overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 70s. TOMORROW: Hot and humid conditions will stick around for many on Sunday. A weak cold front will be moving through the state throughout the day. Northwest Arkansas will likely see high temperatures in the 80s, however most of the state is still expected to reach the mid 90s by the afternoon hours. A few showers and storms will be possible ahead of the front, however the storms look to be fairly scattered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Kait 8

Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Most people assume most worms are harmless, but that is not the case, as a dangerous species of a worm has been spotted in Arkansas. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division of Agriculture.
WJTV 12

Entergy Mississippi customers will receive lower bills after settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 23, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) announced Entergy Mississippi customers would receive credits on their energy bill as early as this summer. They would also receive credits on future bill reductions over the next several years. This is part of a $300 million settlement Entergy reached with […]
5NEWS

Arkansas runoff election results

ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy