Emma Raducanu returns to Wimbledon for the first time since last year’s breakthrough run as she faces Alison Van Uytvanck in a tough opening match.Raducanu’s preparations for the Championships were disrupted by a side strain injury the 19-year-old suffered in Nottingham, just seven games into her first match of the grass-court season. However, the US Open champion, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, has declared herself “ready to go” as she prepares to make her Centre Court debut.Raducanu has faced grass-court specialist Van Uytvanck once before, with the British player winning a match in Chicago last...

TENNIS ・ 51 MINUTES AGO