LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of demonstrators in Lowell Sunday vowed to keep speaking out against the Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion. “The overwhelming majority of this nation will not go back to a time where women’s reproductive rights did not exist,” said State Rep. Vanna Howard. “We will, together, undo this decision.”

LOWELL, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO