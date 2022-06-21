Cities with the most expensive homes in Waterloo metro area

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Plans are underway to transform a site where neighbors turned out in force against a proposed convenience store into the headquarters for Eastern Iowa Food Service and a Dunkin’ shop. The former BetterLife building, 1900 First Ave. NE, built as headquarters for the Western...
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
There are so many great local restaurants that are just killin' the game right now! Between burgers and bar food, tacos, and tasty pastries, we have some wonderful, local options up and down the Corridor. There is one restaurant that's branching out into a new city and opening a second...
CEDAR FALLS — The lone remaining member of the Cedar Falls firefighters union is taking the city to court alleging city officials violated his rights when they adopted the public safety officer model in 2020. In a suit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Scott Dix...
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
Two little girls from Eastern Iowa have been Guinness World Record holders since the day they were born. Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome right before their mother, Jade, hit the 18-week mark in her pregnancy. Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome is s a...
Everyone has an off day here or there, right? We are all, after all, human. Still, there's a certain level of intelligence one must poses even on their worst day in order to, say, drive a motor vehicle. For one unnamed West Union motorist, yesterday (June 22) was not his/her...
If you're a fan of onion rings, then today is your lucky day! June 22nd is National Onion Rings Day here in the U.S., and it's another excuse to devour some delicious fried food. In honor of today's holiday, we decided to take a look at some of the best...
You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
It was a meaty battle between the best burgers in Iowa and New York, but in case you missed it, just a few days ago, the Tombstone from Marshalltown's The Flying Elbow laid the smack down on New York's Ale 'n Angus Pub of Syracuse and their Holy Smokers as the ultimate burger.
It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
Personal safety and freedoms have been topics of discussion in Iowa as of late. When considering the legalization debate of cannabis and other drugs, it’s obvious this deeply-instilled Iowan value of autonomy only applies to certain, societally approved activities. One place Iowa could update its drug policies is in...
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic is delayed on the Northbound lanes of I-380 near 76th Ave, just south of the Highway 30 interchange. Crews are on scene dealing with a grass fire as well as broken glass in the left-bound lanes. There are also reports of a crash near...
In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman over a gas debt, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 22 year old Montreal Young allegedly owed a woman $10 for a ride she had given him. When the woman saw Young in the hallway of their apartment complex and asked about being paid back, Young lifted his shirt to display a gun. He then drew the weapon and told the woman he was going to kill her. Officers found a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol in Young’s apartment and he had a blood alcohol level of .129. He has been charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, first degree Harassment, and Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated.
