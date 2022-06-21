ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Cities with the most expensive homes in Waterloo metro area

By Stacker
bellevueheraldleader.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the most...

www.bellevueheraldleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Waterloo, IA
Business
Waterloo, IA
Real Estate
Waterloo, IA
Government
Cedar Falls, IA
Real Estate
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Cedar Falls, IA
Business
Cedar Falls, IA
Government
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Couple Wins Nearly $400,000 From Iowa Lottery

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids couple is choosing a lump sum payment instead of $25,000 a year for the rest of their lives. Chuck and Sherry Thomas won a Lucky for Life drawing last November. The Iowa Lottery says they are choosing to take the one-time payment of just under $400,000 instead of the annual payments. Lucky for Life tickets cost $2, and there are nightly drawings.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion redevelopment project hits new milestone

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A years-long redevelopment of Uptown Marion hit a new milestone on Monday as crews put the final touches on 10th Street, just north of 7th Avenue. That part of 10th Street, outside of the main entrances for places like Goldfinch and Fry-Dae, had to close for months due to the construction.
MARION, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zillow
voiceofalexandria.com

State legislation is changing Mason City firework ordinance

You may have noticed firework vendors where they weren't in years past. That's because of recent state legislation. During the last legislative session, the Legislature passed and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill allowing the sale of fireworks in any location in the state zoned for commercial or industrial purposes.
MASON CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
blooloop.com

Lost Island: a brand new theme park for Iowa

In 2001, Lost Island Waterpark, owned by Gary & Becky Bertch of Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing, opened. It has since evolved to be ranked among the best waterparks in the United States. Now, the 159-acre Lost Island Themepark, which features in blooloop’s list of the top 11 new themed attractions for 2022, is preparing to open on June 18.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Threatened to Kill Woman Over Gas Debt

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman over a gas debt, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 22 year old Montreal Young allegedly owed a woman $10 for a ride she had given him. When the woman saw Young in the hallway of their apartment complex and asked about being paid back, Young lifted his shirt to display a gun. He then drew the weapon and told the woman he was going to kill her. Officers found a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol in Young’s apartment and he had a blood alcohol level of .129. He has been charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, first degree Harassment, and Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy