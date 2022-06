Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting. Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well. He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder. ...

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO