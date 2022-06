BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line and Orange Line are back at full service Sunday after MBTA officials said their tunnels under the Government Center parking garage are safe. T officials shut the lines under the parking garage, which is being demolished and developed by HYM, on Thursday after engineers discovered heavily deteriorated columns underneath the garage. On Sunday, T officials said the developer had installed supports to hold the garage up and that the area was structurally sound.

