Florida Aquarium offers new teen music series

Come for the fish, stay for the music, that’s what the Florida Aquarium is inviting visitors to do this month.

Every week they are giving a local high school student the chance to show off their talents in front of thousands of guests.

It’s all part of their new Teen Music Series.

Ninth-grader Judyanne Jackson is used to playing in front of family, friends and classmates, but the Florida Aquarium is offering a whole new type of opportunity to make a splash.

“I think that’s a really cool experience and to be able to share my music with all these different people coming to Florida,” said Jackson.

Every Thursday in June a new high school student is invited to perform. The aquarium said it’s a win-win for everybody.

“I think it’s a great way for residents and tourists alike to come and see something that they normally wouldn’t see at any other aquarium across the country or across the world,” said Lauren Pickel, with the Florida Aquarium.

Leon Vincent said he knew he was singing pretty well when a school field trip turned their back on the sharks to watch him instead.

“And they were all staring at me, I thought they would be super silly, but they were focused and interested in the music, but the other half were like, ‘oh fishy,’” said Vincent.

Leon even serenaded a turtle with his ukulele, it was truly a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It's really cool to play here because I’ve been coming here a lot throughout my life because I live here in Florida,” said Vincent.

Both these students hope one day they can say their musical stardom all began at the unconventional yet very hospitable Florida Aquarium.

“If I could play in a stadium that’s like the goal,” said Jackson.