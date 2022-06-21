ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left...

alerts.weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bureau; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt, Logan, Macon, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Illinois. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; Macon; McLean A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Logan, western De Witt, southern McLean and northern Macon Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hartsburg, or 7 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lincoln around 1030 PM CDT. Atlanta around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Beason and Waynesville. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 55 between mile markers 122 and 143. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DE WITT COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Bureau; Calhoun; Cass; Christian; De Witt; Fayette; Fulton; Greene; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; Jersey; Knox; La Salle; Livingston; Logan; Macon; Macoupin; Madison; Marshall; Mason; McDonough; McLean; Menard; Mercer; Montgomery; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Pike; Putnam; Rock Island; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Warren; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IL . ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BOND BROWN BUREAU CALHOUN CASS CHRISTIAN DE WITT FAYETTE FULTON GREENE HANCOCK HENDERSON HENRY JERSEY KNOX LA SALLE LIVINGSTON LOGAN MACON MACOUPIN MADISON MARSHALL MASON MCDONOUGH MCLEAN MENARD MERCER MONTGOMERY MORGAN MOULTRIE PEORIA PIATT PIKE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND SANGAMON SCHUYLER SCOTT SHELBY STARK TAZEWELL WARREN WOODFORD
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Clinton, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Muscatine; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR ROCK ISLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CEDAR...SCOTT...NORTHEASTERN MUSCATINE AND SOUTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES At 657 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton County Fairgrounds to near Fairport Recreation Area, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Durant, Silvis, Eldridge, DeWitt, Milan, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Fulton, Hampton, Port Byron, Walcott, Blue Grass and Buffalo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 410 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS BUREAU PUTNAM IN NORTHWEST ILLINOIS HENRY IL MERCER IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS HANCOCK HENDERSON MCDONOUGH WARREN IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DES MOINES LEE IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI CLARK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEDO, BURLINGTON, CARTHAGE, GENESEO, HENNEPIN, KAHOKA, KEOKUK, MACOMB, MONMOUTH, OQUAWKA, AND PRINCETON.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Henry; Mercer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM CDT FOR EASTERN MERCER AND CENTRAL HENRY COUNTIES At 640 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geneseo to Burgess, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. At 626 AM CDT a downed tree was reported just west of Viola. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Geneseo, Morristown, Griffin, Atkinson, New Windsor, New Windsor, Alpha and Woodhull. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for west central Illinois. Target Area: Knox Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Knox County through 730 PM CDT At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cable to near Denmark. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Rio around 730 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 74 between mile markers 35 and 36. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, IL

