Heat Advisory issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jo Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Muscatine; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR ROCK ISLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CEDAR...SCOTT...NORTHEASTERN MUSCATINE AND SOUTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES At 657 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton County Fairgrounds to near Fairport Recreation Area, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Durant, Silvis, Eldridge, DeWitt, Milan, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Fulton, Hampton, Port Byron, Walcott, Blue Grass and Buffalo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

