I’m a cleaning expert – the real reason your bathroom stinks & my easy way to fix it

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
 5 days ago
WHEN your bathroom has an unpleasant odor and you've seemingly investigated every possible source, cleaning experts recommend checking one sneaky spot.

This often-overlooked source of smells might be what's making your bathroom stink, but it's an easy fix if you know what to do.

If your bathroom stinks, an unexpected source may be to blame for the bad odor Credit: Getty

The home experts at How Stuff Works explained that your toilet tank is the likely culprit behind an unshakable bathroom smell, and if it won't go away, you need to try a specific cleaning method.

"Most people don't pay much attention to the tank, but the water standing inside there can trigger smells," the experts explained.

You'll typically notice "musty" smells, like those you would detect if your shower walls had mold or mildew.

No matter how your water is treated, your tank could be susceptible to this smell. Your current cleaning strategy just might not be enough to shake the odor.

"Cleaning a toilet tank is not all that complex, but the ultrasimple method of dumping in bleach that some people use can actually damage certain tank components," the pros warned.

Instead of a toilet water additive or a regular dose of bleach, try the pros' strategy for stopping smelly buildup for good.

You'll need a few different supplies, but they're all things you probably already own: a towel, gloves, your toilet brush, and the cleansing agent of your choice.

A half-cup of vinegar or baking soda, or a few tablespoons of liquid detergent are all good options, the experts said.

Open up your toilet tank, and place the lid on the towel. You'll want to keep the lid out of the way until you're done. Drain the tank by lifting the float and securing it to the flusher.

"Flush once to drain the tank and allow just a small amount of water back in," the experts instructed.

Then, scrub the inside of the tank thoroughly, adding in a small amount of water from the tank as needed.

Let your cleaning solution sit for several hours before scrubbing again, releasing the float, and flushing until any traces of the cleanser are gone.

Once you've rinsed and replaced the lid, you shouldn't encounter the odor again. If it persists, repeat the process with a water-diluted bleach solution as your cleanser.

If you spot any black mold when you lift the lid from your tank, don't stop scrubbing until it's completely obliterated, and check other areas for the growth as well.

That's not just a bad smell, but a real health hazard, so if you discover the mold in your toilet, take it very seriously, the experts warned.

The US Sun

