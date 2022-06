A 52 year old Waverly man was seriously hurt after his vehicle went off the road and overturned in a field near 162nd and Fletcher around Thursday night. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says 52 year old Sean Gleason lost control, went off Fletcher Avenue and overturned around 9:15. “The vehicle was upside down in the field and he’s on top of the upside down vehicle with his leg trapped in a wheel well.”

WAVERLY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO