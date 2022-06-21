Automania car show returns Saturday in Valley Springs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries took the lead against Kansas City in the third inning, and never looked back en route to a 5-4 win. After trailing 1-0, Trey Michalczewski kicked things off for the Birds. A fielder’s error at second base allowed Wyatt Ulrich and Nick Gotta to score, and Sioux Falls the 2-1. Gavin LaValley added on with a single to right field, bringing in Jabari Henry. John Nester tacked on another with a single to center field. And Shamoy Christopher wrapped things up with another single to right field, bringing in LaValley. The Canaries led 5-1 after three innings.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO