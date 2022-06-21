ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Harvey Fite, the sculptor, examined

By Lynn Woods
hudsonvalleyone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the nearly 40 years Harvey Fite was carving, lifting and layering bluestone to create his monumental earth-sculpture Opus 40, he was also in his studio making sculptures. Let the Stone Tell the Story: An Inside Look at Sculptor Harvey Fite and His Studio Work, an exhibition held at the Lamb...

hudsonvalleyone.com

Led Zeppelin 1 at Colony in Woodstock July 1

Colony Woodstock presents Super 400 & Sean Matthew Whiteford’s revival of Led Zeppelin’s iconic debut self-titled album on Friday, July 1 at 8 p.m. at 22 Rock City Road in Woodstock. The band will perform the legendary album from 1969 in its entirety, along with other classic Zeppelin songs.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

The Old Dutch Church hosts Banned Book Fair

The Old Dutch Church in Kingston will hold a “Banned Book Fair” on Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekend of the Fourth of July to celebrate our freedom to read. The Rough Draft Bookstore, the Half Moon used bookstore and World’s End Comics will all be selling banned books and graphic novels.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties retired employees to give graduation awards

The Class of 2022 at Saugerties High School is graduating a number of outstanding scholars. The Saugerties Schools Retired Employees’ Association (SSREA) has presented awards of $600 each to two students for the furthering of their education. Dreama Manganiello, one of the recipients, will be majoring in English Secondary...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

AutoCamp Catskills brings fleet of Airstreams to former Saugerties KOA

If you pay any attention at all to the kinds of development issues that tend to provoke ire among citizens at Town Board and Planning Board meetings, you will know that proposals to build “glamping” resorts are high up on that list. Sure, they’re relatively green businesses; but almost no locals can afford their pricetags, and there’s no guarantee that the wealthy out-of-towners who come to stay at such places will spend much at local shops and restaurants.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock rallies for reproductive rights

Carrying signs that expressed sentiments like “Control Guns, not our bodies,” “Uncle Sam, get out of my pants,” and “Keep your Rosaries off my ovaries,” about 200 protestors of the Supreme Court’s decision to end the reproductive protections afforded by Roe V. Wade gathered in the heat on Woodstock’s Village Green Sunday, June 26, to express their outrage. There were no apparent visible nor audible signs of opposition to the protestors pro-choice stance.
WOODSTOCK, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties planner Ken Goldberg resigns

The Town of Saugerties Town Board voted at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 15, to accept the resignation of Ken Goldberg from the Saugerties Planning Board. “Ken has been a decades-long volunteer in Town government,” Costello said. He has been “a member of the library board and anyone who has been engaged in a project knows his sincerity, his work ethic, his brilliance and he will be missed in his role as a member of the Planning Board.” Costello noted Goldberg’s “positive impact” on the board “and many of the projects that have come up in the past few years.”
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Saugerties code aide retires, comes back part time

In a one-two series of motions at its meeting on Wednesday, June 15,, the Town of Saugerties Town Board voted first to accept the resignation for retirement of full-time Municipal Code Aide Claudette Zinkow, then immediately voted to hire her for the same job on a part-time basis. Zinkow, who worked in the Building Department will earn $25 per hour in the part-time position.
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

New Paltz to lease new hybrid vehicle

Another hybrid vehicle is to be added to the New Paltz police fleet, replacing a gas-guzzling car with high maintenance costs with an SUV that’s got all the care and repair wrapped into a lease instead. Leasing allows for more control over the costs of vehicle ownership in this way. The lease, which requires $7,000 down and annual payments of $15,000 for four years, includes maintenance of all of the specialized law-enforcement hardware, too. Chief Robert Lucchesi noted at the June 16 board meeting that the fuel costs will be sharply reduced, too, since the gasoline-powered vehicles must be left idling to provide enough juice for the computer system inside. Idling also shortens the life of those combustion engines. That’s above and beyond the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. Police vehicles contribute a significant portion to the Town government’s total carbon footprint, and each vehicle that is replaced with a hybrid makes a dent in those numbers. There is not yet an electric vehicle that can meet the needs of New Paltz officers, Lucchesi said.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

NYS Bar Association creates Task Force on Modernization of Criminal Practice

Andy Kossover, partner in Kossover Law Offices of New Paltz, has been selected by the New York State Bar Association to co-chair the State Bar’s newly formed Task Force on the Modernization of Criminal Practice. Kossover’s co-chair is Catherine Christian, special assistant district attorney for External Affairs, New York County District Attorney’s Office.
NEW PALTZ, NY

